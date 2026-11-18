For steadier exposure away from AI chaos, consider defensive dividend names like Bank of Montreal (AI benefits with less tech correlation) and Enbridge (higher yield and a better entry after its pullback).

The AI-led selloff is hitting markets hard, but it looks more like a frothy tech unwind than a reason to panic, and it’s a reminder to diversify instead of relying on leveraged AI bets.

It certainly feels like an AI bubble is going bust, with the S&P 500 plunging close to 2% in Monday’s session and the Nasdaq 100, as usual, taking an even bigger hit to the chin with a plunge of around 2.7%.

With shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) leading the way lower and falling down the market cap rankings following news that the firm isn’t considering rehiring ex-CEO and legendary founder Jensen Huang, questions linger as to how much lower Nvidia stock can go and whether its meltdown has to drag everything else in the market down with it. Indeed, anything remotely touching AI seems to be in a fairly vulnerable spot these days.

And while many folks seem to be talking about an “AI bubble” or the “bubble burst” as if it’s a given, I’d argue that we’ve merely seen a healthy sell-off in one of the frothiest corners of tech. Of course, time will tell how this all ends. There could be a chance that the tech sector sheds half of its value, with AI plays losing even more. But, for the most part, I wouldn’t hit the panic button, as some retail investors face margin calls.

For the most part, these volatile bouts are what investors need to deal with every so often. And if one is facing amplified pain in the TSX Index or S&P 500, it’s a hard lesson in the benefits of diversification. As it turns out, going all-in on tech, especially in AI names on margin, isn’t the best idea in the world.

For those fearful that the “AI bubble” blow-up could worsen, here are three names worth careful consideration:

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Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) got caught in the market-wide sell-off on Monday, as its shares dipped 1.6% alongside the TSX Index. Still, I think BMO and the Big Six banks are some of the best firms out there to monetize AI technology.

Indeed, the big banks are harnessing the tech to create real enterprise value. As it turns out, you don’t need to be spending obscene sums on capital expenditures to benefit from the rising tide.

If anything, spending the least amount possible (maybe for Anthropic or OpenAI, perhaps?) to develop the effort while subscribing to a frontier lab’s AI and benefiting is the best way to go. With a nice 2.8% dividend yield and a low degree of correlation to tech, I’d not be afraid to buy shares after the latest round of road bumps.

Enbridge

Anytime shares of Enbridge (TSX: ENB) take a dive, I think income investors should be ready to step in as the yield swells and the price of admission inches lower.

This latest correction has been a long time coming. The impressive rally has caused the multiple to swell well below historical norms. And while I do think the fundamentals and predictable growth pathway did warrant a premium, I thought that a valuation reset couldn’t be ruled out, especially given choppiness across the industry.

Now that ENB stock is in a weak spot, I think it’s time to step in as a buyer. The 5.7% dividend yield is just too good to pass up, especially when you weigh the company’s history of spoiling shareholders, especially those who stick around for the long run.

In my view, the growth upswing is still very much in play as numerous forces drive greater demand for energy transportation infrastructure. The big drop in ENB stock goes to show you don’t need to look in the tech rubble for a great bargain.