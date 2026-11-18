A big RRIF balance doesn’t tell you how much cash you’ll have when the minimum withdrawal comes due. I’d build the cash plan first.

A retirement account can look fine on paper right up until you need money out of it. The shares are there, the balance looks healthy, and the cash for this month’s transfer is nowhere to be found. I’d solve that before the withdrawal date gets a say in what I sell.

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Start with the required withdrawal

A Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) generally has a minimum withdrawal starting in the calendar year after it’s opened. The minimum depends on the account’s value at the start of the year and the applicable age factor. You may be able to choose a spouse’s or common-law partner’s age when the RRIF is set up.

At age 71, the standard factor is 5.28%. For a $200,000 opening balance, that’s $10,560. If the account generates $7,000 of dividends, the rest still has to come from somewhere. It can be cash already in the account, proceeds from an investment sale or an in-kind withdrawal if the institution allows it. If the balance is $200,000 when I first do the math and the market moves before January, I’d update the number using the actual opening value. I’d also account for cash already sitting in the RRIF. There’s no reason to sell more shares than the plan requires.

RRIF withdrawals generally count as taxable income. There’s normally no withholding on the minimum for Canadian residents, although the withdrawal still belongs on the tax return. Taking more than the minimum generally triggers withholding on the excess. I’d check my after-tax budget alongside the account’s cash plan.

EMA

Emera (TSX: EMA) owns electricity and gas utilities. Customers pay for services they use through the year. The company can also earn approved returns on eligible investments in its networks. I’d use a utility for a portion of the cash needs rather than ask it to cover the whole minimum.

Emera’s latest quarterly dividend is $0.74 per share. At the recent close of $72.21, a $20,000 budget buys 276 shares for $19,929.96 before fees. The current rate would produce $816.96 a year, with $204.24 per quarter.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT EMA $72.21 276 $2.96 $816.96 Quarterly $19,929.96

Emera’s November 6 update set out a $21.5 billion five-year investment plan. I’d check the cash left after it funds construction and services its debt. New grid spending can support earnings as projects go into use, though rising financing costs or slower rate approvals can make the next raise harder to afford.

Fund the gap in advance

In the $200,000 example, I’d set aside the $3,560 gap before the year begins, along with enough for transfers due before the dividends arrive. I could use maturing deposits, an existing cash balance or proceeds from planned sales. The money I’ll need soon has a different job from the money that can stay invested for years.

EXAMPLE RRIF CASH PLAN ANNUAL AMOUNT Minimum at 5.28% on $200,000 $10,560 Dividends at a 3.5% portfolio yield $7,000 Cash to cover from other sources $3,560

I wouldn’t stretch to a 5.28% yield just to make the numbers line up. Some high-yield stocks can lose value or reduce payments. A sale I’ve planned in advance can be easier to live with than a dividend cut I haven’t planned for. I’d keep an eye on how much the withdrawal adds to taxable income, especially if it comes in a year with a large capital gain outside the RRIF. The minimum tells me what has to leave the account. My tax estimate helps tell me how much of it I can spend.

As the account grows or shrinks, I’d run the numbers again. I’d also coordinate taxable withdrawals with money held inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and keep any extra from my Canadian dividend stocks available for the following year.

Bottom line

I’d keep a year’s withdrawal schedule within reach and give dividends the job of refilling some of the cash. The next market dip is a lot easier to sit through when it doesn’t get to choose what I sell.