SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a higher-yielding REIT that looks like a timely buy this November for retirees and value seekers.

SmartCentres REIT looks attractive with a ~6.6% monthly payout, strong occupancy tied to Walmart-anchored sites, and development projects that could add long-term value even in a higher-rate environment.

Higher rates have pressured REITs, but the recent rebound could be a chance to revisit high-quality income names as rate fears start to cool.

Normally, I’m not a huge fan of pursuing higher-yielding names, especially stocks (or REITs) that have less-than-stellar long-term charts. But, at the same time, I think it’s hard to overlook some of the names in the REIT scene, given the action we’ve witnessed this year in response to the headwind of higher interest rates (the Bank of Canada hiked and could keep doing so as inflation lingers for a while longer)

Indeed, you don’t want to chase “hot” stocks or momentum without putting in careful due diligence, but, at the same time, you don’t want to count out the many long-time laggards, especially if there’s a catalyst in the cards that can help fuel some sort of turn in a stock.

In this piece, we’ll look over one of my favourite REITs (it’s a monthly payer) that’s starting to look as timely as it is bountiful after gaining some 8% in just over a month.

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SmartCentres REIT

Enter shares of SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN), a 6.6% yielder that’s been picking up serious traction, regaining much of the ground lost in a painful summertime correction.

Of course, the broader REIT scene was overdue for a bit of a relief rally, and now that one seems to be in full swing, I do think that it might be time to board a name like SmartCentres REIT, especially as fears of higher rates begin to ease.

Even as jitters rocked the Canadian REIT scene, SmartCentres, whose big advantage is the Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) anchor at its many locations, has continued to post incredibly high occupancy rates and decent-looking rent growth.

With a packed pipeline of projects beyond just retail properties that could enhance the value of the overall mix (putting residential properties close to convenient retail stores could allow Smart to call for higher rents), SmartCentres stands out as a value creator, at least in my books.

Of course, the developments are going to cost money, and there’s a balance to be made, especially given the size of the distribution.

A huge yield and rate risks feel priced in already

Despite the higher-rate risks, I do think investors stand to get a fantastic REIT with strong long-term fundamentals and a well-supported distribution. Given this, I think it’s no mystery as to why some income-oriented investors might wish to look beyond the rate-hiking cycle en route to what could be a very prosperous climate for the REITs.

I have no idea how long the rate-hike cycle will last, but I do think that the payout is in good hands and that a well-run name like SmartCentres will continue to grow and perhaps re-rate to the upside.

Indeed, for retirees and the soon-to-be, I think the 6.6% yield is too good to pass up, whether or not SmartCentres REIT has to deal with another two years or more of a higher-rate environment.

With inflation staying quite heated (CPI came in at 3.1% for the month of October), we’re not out of the woods yet when it comes to rate hikes. Yet, it might not be all too long before a pause and maybe even some cuts are in the conversation. When that happens, it might be off to the races again for the Canadian REITs as they look to make up for lost time after some turbulent years.