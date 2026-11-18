A $100 monthly target gives you a reason to start. It also lets you see what building a $1,000-a-month portfolio would take.

Starting with $10,000 and adding $300 monthly could reach that balance in under five years at an assumed 4% or 6% annual return.

A thousand dollars a month sounds like the kind of income that could change your week. It also sounds far enough away to put off until you have more money. I’d start with the first $100 and let that smaller target show me how the plan actually works.

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The price

At a 4% portfolio yield, $100 a month takes $30,000. At 3%, it takes $40,000. A $1,000 monthly average at 4% takes $300,000. The difference explains why I’d start with an income goal I can reach through deposits and time instead of hunting for a yield that does all the work.

Money earned inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can generally grow and come out free of Canadian tax. New deposits must fit available room. Unused room carries forward, and withdrawals generally restore room the next calendar year. Reinvesting a distribution already earned in the account generally doesn’t count as a new contribution. I’d also give the target an expense I can picture. A $100 monthly average might cover a phone plan or part of a grocery trip. Having a first job for the money makes it easier to decide whether I’m ready to spend it or would rather keep reinvesting.

I’d pick a transfer I can make through a busy year. Starting with $10,000 and putting in $300 a month is one example. I’d also leave the first few dividends invested. The account has a better shot at paying a larger bill later if I give those early cheques time to buy more investments.

FCR

First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN) owns urban shopping properties. Many people visit those centres for everyday errands, which can help support tenant demand. As a unitholder, I’d want the rent collected to leave enough after property upkeep and interest to support the distribution.

The trust reported $0.36 per unit in third-quarter operating funds from operations (FFO), a measure that helps show what the properties earn, and declared a November distribution of $0.076 per unit. At its recent close of $23.29, that works out to a yield of roughly 3.9%. The frequency is handy for the eventual goal, and I’d still check whether refinancing costs are using up more of the rent.

A $10,000 budget buys 429 units for $9,991.41 before fees. They would pay about $32.60 a month if the rate stays the same. That gives me about a third of the first target. I’d build the rest with businesses that make money in other ways.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FCR.UN $23.29 429 $0.912 $391.25 Monthly $9,991.41

The income

The table assumes $300 invested at each month-end, starting with $10,000. The returns include reinvested distributions. The income column uses an illustrative 4% yield at the end of the fifth year, rather than assuming the holding above supplies all the income.

ANNUAL TOTAL RETURN ASSUMED BALANCE AFTER FIVE YEARS MONTHLY AVERAGE AT 4% 4% $32,020 $107 6% $34,228 $114

Once I reach $100, I’d decide whether to spend it or keep building. At an assumed 6% with the same deposits, the balance after 10 years would be about $66,651. It’s progress towards the larger goal, and it shows why increasing deposits when I can may matter more than chasing yield. I’d treat the results as checkpoints. If the account’s behind after two years, I can increase deposits, give the target another year or start with a smaller transfer. Raising the yield by buying riskier stocks would be the last change I’d make.

I’d revisit the plan once a year. A real estate investment trust (REIT) can cut its payout, stocks can fall and household costs can rise. Adding other Canadian dividend stocks and keeping the contributions affordable gives me more ways to deal with those changes.

Bottom line

I’d build the first $100 and let the habit work before worrying about the next $900. Once the account is paying part of a real bill, I’ll have a better idea of how much I want to reinvest and how much more I can save.