Given their well-established businesses, reliable cash flows, consistent dividend payouts, and high yields, these two Canadian stocks are ideal for income-seeking investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia benefits from diversified revenue streams and a strategic focus on profitable markets, providing a dependable yield of 3.58% and a history of consistent dividend growth, appealing to investors seeking steady returns and income.

SmartCentres REIT, with its solid tenant mix in essential services and stable occupancy rates, offers an attractive 6.62% yield and growth potential supported by its substantial development pipeline, making it an excellent choice for reliable monthly passive income.

Passive income can provide financial stability while helping investors preserve their purchasing power amid persistent inflation and rising living costs. Reinvesting these regular payouts can further boost long-term returns through compounding. However, dividend payouts are not assured, as they depend on a company’s financial health, cash flow strength, and future capital allocation priorities.

Therefore, investors should prioritize quality businesses with resilient business models, healthy cash flows, a consistent dividend-growth track record, and attractive yields to build a reliable income stream. Moreover, holding eligible investments within a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) allows Canadian investors to earn tax-free investment income and capital gains.

Against this backdrop, let’s explore two quality Canadian dividend stocks that could help investors generate steady passive income.

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SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

My first pick is SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: SRU.UN), which owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 201 strategically located properties spanning approximately 35.4 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has long-term lease agreements with established businesses, with 95% of its tenants having a regional or national presence and 80% operating in essential-service industries. This tenant mix supports stable occupancy and rent collection rates, helping the REIT maintain resilient operations across different economic conditions. Backed by its predictable rental income, SmartCentres has paid monthly distributions since 2003 and currently offers an attractive forward yield of 6.6%.

Moreover, the REIT continues to strengthen its operating performance. During the third quarter, it leased 104,000 square feet of vacant space and renewed leases covering another 57,000 square feet, achieving impressive rental growth of 11.8%. These leasing activities helped lift its occupancy rate by 10 basis points to 98.2%. Net operating income (NOI) also increased by 0.4%. However, funds from operations (FFO) per unit declined to $0.54 from $0.59 in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher interest expenses and lower fair value adjustments. Excluding one-time items, adjusted FFO per unit stood at $0.55, compared with $0.56 a year earlier.

Looking ahead, SmartCentres has significant development opportunities to support its long-term growth. The REIT currently has approximately 0.6 million square feet of properties under construction, alongside a substantial development pipeline spanning another 87 million square feet. As these projects progress and become income-producing assets, they could expand its rental base and strengthen future cash flows.

Overall, SmartCentres’ resilient tenant mix, high occupancy, attractive monthly distribution, and sizeable development pipeline position it well for long-term growth. These strengths make the REIT an appealing option for income-seeking investors looking for reliable monthly payouts.

Bank of Nova Scotia

My second pick is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS), which provides a broad range of financial services across multiple markets. Its diversified revenue streams support healthy and predictable cash flows, enabling Scotiabank to maintain an impressive dividend payment history dating back to 1833. Over the past decade, the bank has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of 4.5% and currently offers an attractive forward yield of 3.6%.

Meanwhile, Scotiabank is strategically reshaping its business by expanding its more profitable North American operations while reducing exposure to riskier, less profitable Latin American markets. This shift could improve earnings quality, strengthen profitability, and make its cash flows more predictable. Additionally, the bank recently acquired the remaining outstanding shares of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited, aiming to streamline operations and optimize capital allocation.

Scotiabank is also stepping up its efforts to enhance shareholder returns by increasing its share repurchase authorization from 15 million to 40 million shares. The expanded buyback program could reduce its outstanding share count by approximately 3.3%, potentially supporting earnings-per-share growth.

Overall, Scotiabank’s diversified operations, solid financial position, long-standing dividend track record, and ongoing business optimization initiatives position it well to deliver sustainable shareholder returns.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENTS DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY SRU.UN $27.92 179 $4,997.68 $0.15417 29.60 Monthly BNS $127.43 39 $4,969.77 $1.14 $44.46 Quarterly Total $508.99 Annually

An equal investment of $5,000 in each of these two stocks, for a total of $10,000, could generate approximately $509 in annual dividend income.