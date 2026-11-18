Exchange Income pays monthly. At its recent price, getting $100 a month from it alone would take just over $51,000. But is it worth it?

How Much Would You Need in Exchange Income to Collect $100 a Month?

I’d use it to cover part of the target while spreading the rest across other businesses.

A hundred dollars a month has plenty of places to go before it even arrives. The trick is making the investment small enough that the bill doesn’t end up in the hands of one board of directors. I’d find out what the full target costs before deciding how much to spend on one stock. So let’s dig in.

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Count the shares from the cheque

To work backwards from a monthly target, divide the cash you want by the monthly dividend per share. Round up for a minimum income target. For a fixed dollar budget, round down so the purchase fits. It’s the same calculation with two different jobs.

A yield turns the income into a percentage of the purchase price. At 2.5%, $100 a month requires about $48,000 before rounding to whole shares. At 4%, it takes $30,000.

I’d look at the businesses behind those yields before concluding that the smaller portfolio is the better plan. An income target also has a date attached. If I’m still working and reinvesting, a few extra years give the dividend and my deposits time to grow. If I need the money next month, only the latest declared payment belongs in the calculation.

I also like to give monthly dividend stocks a fair comparison with quarterly payers. Monthly cash can line up with a bill. Quarterly dividends can do the same job if I hold them in cash and pay myself from that balance.

EIF

Exchange Income (TSX: EIF) owns aviation and manufacturing businesses. Some of its aircraft serve communities with limited transport options or provide medical transport. It also owns industrial operations, which give it sources of cash beyond what happens on any one route.

The company raised its monthly dividend to $0.24 after reporting second-quarter results in August. Over the 12 months through its second quarter, dividends took about 55% of free cash flow after maintenance spending, as the company defines it. I’d watch that metric because an aircraft can earn revenue on a full route and still need expensive work to stay in service.

At $122.52 at writing, the latest payment works out to a yield of about 2.4%. I’d be buying for the chance that future raises and stronger earnings lift the return over time. As a pure income purchase, the starting cheque is fairly small for the capital it takes.

What it takes to get to $100

Dividing $100 by $0.24 gives about 416.7 shares. Round up to 417 and the purchase would cost $51,090.84 before fees. The same payment would bring in $100.08 each month, or $1,200.96 per year.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT EIF $122.52 417 $2.88 $1,200.96 Monthly $51,090.84

A $10,000 allocation is a different proposition. It buys 81 shares for $9,924.12 and could pay $19.44 monthly. I’d let that cover a slice of the goal and use more of the budget for companies with different customers and expenses. I’d watch the gap between cash earned and the amount required just to keep planes and other equipment in service. I can live with a busy quarter that needs more working capital. A pattern of maintenance getting more expensive without much growth in cash would make me less willing to add.

The risk I’d watch is growth funded by debt while maintenance needs rise. Buying more businesses can lift sales and leave more obligations to pay at the same time. If I invest inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I’d check my available room and avoid letting one holding take up most of it.

Bottom line

I’d put Exchange Income in charge of part of the bill. The monthly schedule makes that cash easy to use, and a smaller stake gives me time to see how much more the company can earn from the businesses it’s buying.