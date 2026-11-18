This popular Canadian dividend ETF pays a decent monthly yield, charges low fees, and has historically beat the market.

Its approximately 3% trailing yield and predominantly eligible Canadian dividend income can appeal to investors seeking tax-efficient cash flow.

When evaluating Canadian dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs), I look for five things: reasonable fees, tax efficiency, an above-average dividend yield, monthly distributions, and competitive long-term total returns. The Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX: VDY) checks all five boxes.

It offers a straightforward way to invest in established Canadian dividend-paying companies without having to research individual stocks or manage a portfolio yourself. And unlike some higher-yielding income ETFs, VDY doesn’t rely on covered calls or leverage to generate its distributions. For investors unfamiliar with VDY, here’s why I think it’s worth considering.

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Reasonable fees

One of VDY’s biggest advantages is its relatively low cost. The ETF charges a 0.22% management expense ratio (MER), meaning a $10,000 investment would incur approximately $22 annually in fund expenses, assuming the investment value remains unchanged.

That’s competitive compared with many actively managed dividend funds, which can charge considerably more for portfolio management. VDY tracks the FTSE Canada High Dividend Yield Index, using a rules-based approach to select Canadian stocks.

A generous monthly dividend yield

VDY currently offers a trailing 12-month distribution yield of approximately 3%, which is higher than the Bank of Canada’s prevailing policy interest rate. That makes it appealing to investors seeking income beyond what many conventional savings products currently provide.

Another advantage is that VDY pays distributions monthly rather than quarterly, providing a more regular cash flow for retirees or investors supplementing their employment income. Historically, its distributions have also grown over time.

Tax-efficient Canadian dividends

Another reason I like VDY is its potential tax efficiency, particularly for Canadians investing outside registered accounts. A substantial portion of VDY’s 2025 distributions consisted of eligible Canadian dividends.

These dividends generally originate from Canadian corporations that pay income tax at the general corporate rate, making them eligible for the enhanced dividend tax credit when received by Canadian individuals.

The credit helps account for corporate income taxes already paid before profits are distributed to shareholders, potentially reducing the personal tax burden compared with interest income.

Competitive long-term total returns

Finally, I think VDY deserves credit for its historical performance. Despite focusing on dividend-paying companies, the ETF has delivered an annualized total return of 14.5% over the past 10 years, assuming all distributions were reinvested.

That performance has exceeded the S&P/TSX 60 Index over the same period, which is a meaningful achievement for a dividend-focused strategy. Remember, total return includes both price appreciation and distributions.

VDY has benefited from its exposure to established Canadian financial institutions and energy companies, although that also creates sector concentration risk. Past performance also doesn’t guarantee future results, particularly if the sectors driving VDY’s historical gains experience a prolonged downturn.

Still, when I consider its combination of low fees, monthly income, tax efficiency, and competitive total returns, I think VDY makes a compelling case as a core Canadian dividend holding.