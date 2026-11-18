Beyond the outsized yield, the TFSA income stock trades at a significant discount that could narrow with improving investor confidence.

Watch the REIT's improving payout safety: Helped by a recent manufactured home community acquisition and same property income gains that lifted quarterly AFFO by 8% year over year, the trust's AFFO payout ratio improved to a healthier reading from an unsustainable level a year earlier

Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX: FCD.UN) has engineered a remarkable turnaround in distribution safety this year, cementing its appeal as a top TFSA income stock for Canadian retirees hunting for reliable monthly passive income. With units trading at a steep 14.2% discount, this diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) offers a juicy 7.5% annual yield alongside compelling capital gains potential as rising investor confidence gradually narrows that valuation gap.

Even better, income investors don’t have to guess about near-term cash flow. Management has already declared monthly distributions of $0.04 per unit straight through March 2027, giving retirees and passive-income seekers a clear runway to compound generous, tax-free payouts inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Source: Getty Images

Why Firm Capital’s monthly payout looks safer than ever

Income investors have good reason to scrutinize ultra-high yields, because a fat distribution means little if a landlord can’t consistently and comfortably cover it. The gold-standard safety gauge for REITs is the adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio, which measures how much distributable cash flow goes out the door after accounting for property maintenance, leasing costs, and straight-line rent adjustments.

In the third quarter of 2026, Firm Capital’s AFFO per unit increased 8% year over year to $0.134, pulling its AFFO payout ratio down to 97% from an unsustainable 104% a year earlier. That marks two straight quarters below the crucial 100% threshold. The trust is funding its $0.04 monthly distribution out of sustainable operating cash flow. Management has already declared monthly payouts straight through March 2027, giving income-focused Canadians rare near-term visibility.

A smart pivot into recession-resistant real estate

What sparked Firm Capital Property Trust’s recent financial glow-up? Look no further than the REIT’s portfolio expansion. In July 2026, the trust closed on a transformational 50% stake in a $218 million portfolio of 10 manufactured home communities (MHCs). Manufactured housing is one of real estate’s best-kept secrets because residents typically own their homes while leasing the land beneath them, creating sticky occupancy, minimal capital expenditure, and steady rent growth.

Those newly acquired communities helped propel third-quarter rental revenue up 20% year over year, while net operating income (NOI) soared 21% to $11.7 million and net income surged to $7 million from $4.3 million in the prior-year period.

Today, Firm Capital’s defensive footprint spans 62 commercial properties totalling 2.4 million square feet, five multi-residential complexes with 599 apartments, and 15 manufactured home communities encompassing 2,288 sites. Grocery-anchored retail generates 45% of NOI and industrial real estate adds another 28%, while residential assets supply the remainder. High occupancy across commercial properties (94.4%), multi-residential (96.7%), and MHC (95.2%) properties gives this TFSA income stock enviable cash-flow durability.

Buy for deep value

Despite stronger fundamentals, FCD.UN units still traded below $7, a 14% discount to the trust’s $8.10 most-recent net asset value per unit.

Equity investors also get genuine insider alignment, as management and trustees own roughly 10% of outstanding units.

Retail unitholders can turbocharge compounding through a distribution reinvestment plan (DRIP) that at times offers up to a 3% unit discount.

What TFSA investors need to know before loading up

Even with its impressive financial momentum, a 97% AFFO payout ratio leaves a thinner cushion under the monthly payout than larger blue-chip REITs. However, 2026 could just be the beginning of a new “dividend safety” era for FCD.UN as payout rates comfortably fall below 100% for the first year after several financial periods of AFFO payout ratios above this sustainable threshold.

As Firm Capital’s smaller market capitalization, at $256 million, means lighter daily trading volume, using limit orders and sizing it sensibly within a diversified portfolio could be a smart practice.

Canadian retirees seeking a high-yielding TFSA income stock could combine dependable monthly cheques with discount-closing upside by buying Firm Capital Property Trust units before the discount closes over the next few months.