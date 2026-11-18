CNQ benefits from efficient operations and extensive reserves, Fortis offers stability through regulated utility operations, and Enbridge provides predictable cash flows with its extensive energy infrastructure, all contributing to sustained financial growth and rising shareholder returns.

Canadian Natural Resources, Fortis, and Enbridge stand out as top Canadian dividend-growth stocks, each with a strong history of increasing dividends, making them appealing for income-focused investors.

Dividend-growth stocks are companies with a proven track record of consistently increasing their payouts year after year. Such sustained dividend growth reflects management’s confidence in the underlying business and its ability to generate healthy, growing cash flows. These companies can be particularly attractive to income-seeking investors, as rising payouts can grow passive income over time while supporting long-term wealth creation.

Against this backdrop, let’s explore three Canadian dividend-growth stocks that could be excellent additions to an income-focused portfolio.

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Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) is a diversified energy producer with a large portfolio of low-risk, high-value reserves that require relatively modest capital reinvestment. Its efficient operations and disciplined cost management have also helped lower production break-even costs, supporting profitability and healthy cash flow generation. Backed by its strong financial performance, the company has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of approximately 20% over the past 26 years. Its current quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share translates into an attractive forward yield of 3.6%.

Although oil prices have eased from last month’s highs, they remain elevated, creating a favourable environment for producers such as CNQ. Capitalizing on these conditions, the company continues to strengthen its production capabilities. After investing $6.3 billion in the first nine months of the year, it remains on track to spend approximately $7.6 billion in capital investments this year. Furthermore, its extensive reserves of approximately 15.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, representing nearly 30 years of reserve life, provide considerable long-term production visibility.

Supported by low-cost operations, substantial reserves, healthy cash flows, and ongoing production investments, CNQ appears well positioned to sustain financial growth and dividend increases. Its attractive yield and impressive dividend growth history make it a compelling option for income-seeking investors.

Fortis

My second pick is Fortis (TSX: FTS), which has an impressive track record of increasing its dividend for 53 consecutive years. The company operates a largely regulated utility business, serving approximately 3.5 million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Notably, most of its assets are concentrated in low-risk electricity transmission and distribution operations, providing predictable earnings and stable cash flows. This resilient business model has supported consistent dividend growth, while its current forward yield stands at 3.2%.

Meanwhile, Fortis continues to expand its asset base to capitalize on rising electricity and natural gas demand. After investing $4.2 billion during the first nine months of the year, the company remains on track to deploy approximately $6 billion in capital investments this year. Furthermore, it has unveiled a new five-year capital investment plan worth $32.2 billion to strengthen and modernize its utility infrastructure. These investments could grow its rate base at an annualized rate of 7.5%, reaching $63.9 billion by the end of fiscal 2032.

Supported by its expanding rate base and predictable cash flows, Fortis expects to deliver sustainable financial growth while continuing to reward shareholders. Management aims to increase its dividend at an annualized rate of 4–6% through 2032. Given its defensive business model, reliable cash flows, and decades-long dividend growth history, Fortis could be an excellent addition to an income-focused portfolio.

Enbridge

My final pick is Enbridge (TSX: ENB), which boasts an impressive dividend growth record, having paid dividends since 1953 and increased its payouts for 31 consecutive years. The company operates more than 200 revenue-generating energy infrastructure assets and derives approximately 98% of its earnings from regulated assets and long-term take-or-pay contracts. Furthermore, around 80% of its earnings are linked to inflation, helping protect its financial performance against rising costs. This resilient business model generates predictable cash flows, supporting consistent dividend payments and increases. Enbridge currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share, translating into an attractive forward yield of 5.7%.

Meanwhile, Enbridge continues to expand its asset base through annual capital investments of approximately $10–$11 billion, capitalizing on growing demand for energy infrastructure amid rising oil and natural gas production across North America. These investments could support earnings and distributable cash flow per share growth of approximately 5% annually. Backed by these expansion initiatives and healthy financial prospects, management also expects to return $40–$45 billion to shareholders over the next five years through dividends and other capital returns. Overall, its predictable cash flows, expanding asset base, and visible growth prospects position Enbridge well to sustain its dividend payments and reward income-seeking investors over the long term.