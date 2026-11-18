The company's distributable cash flow grew nearly 5% YoY to $2.7 billion in the third quarter of 2026, supporting its dividend payouts.

If you want to make your retirement financially comfortable, building a dependable source of passive income can be just as important as accumulating a large investment portfolio. After all, once your regular paycheques stop, having quality investments that continue generating cash can make managing everyday expenses much easier. That’s why I believe dividend-paying stocks could be great for Canadians approaching retirement or already enjoying it.

And Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is one of the top Canadian dividend stocks that I believe could help retirees build a rewarding passive-income stream over the long run. Its large energy infrastructure network generates recurring cash flow, while its long history of dividend increases makes it particularly appealing to income-focused investors. But even a familiar dividend stock like Enbridge deserves careful consideration, especially when you’re relying on investment income to support your retirement lifestyle.

Let’s take a closer look at Enbridge’s current financial position, dividend sustainability, and long-term growth prospects to see whether it still deserves a place in a retirement portfolio.

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Enbridge stock

In short, as a Calgary-based energy infrastructure giant, Enbridge operates crude oil and natural gas pipelines, gas utilities, and renewable power assets. At the time of writing, ENB stock traded at $67.68 per share with a market cap of $150.8 billion. While its one-year gains are limited to just 1%, the stock has climbed 46% over the last three years.

Income investors may especially like Enbridge’s attractive 5.7% annualized dividend yield, with payouts distributed every quarter. Despite the recent weakness in its share price, the company’s improving operating and financial performance remains encouraging.

Are Enbridge’s dividends backed by strong financials?

For retirees depending on dividend income, Enbridge’s ability to generate consistent cash flow is arguably more important than short-term movements in its stock price. In the third quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings rose nearly 8% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.1 billion. For the quarter, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) also climbed by nearly 4% YoY to $4.4 billion.

These improvements were mainly driven by higher revenue from gas pipeline rate settlements and stronger gas utility operations in Ontario, Utah, and North Carolina.

More importantly, Enbridge’s distributable cash flow (DCF) inched up nearly 5% YoY in the latest quarter, backed mainly by better operating results and lower maintenance spending. This growth came despite higher interest expenses.

With Enbridge currently paying a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share and reaffirming its 2026 DCF guidance of $5.70 to $6.10 per share, its current dividend appears well supported.

Growth initiatives could strengthen future dividends

Another reason Enbridge remains attractive for retirement income investors is its continued focus on expanding its cash-generating operations. During the latest quarter, the pipeline giant placed more than $3 billion worth of gas transmission projects into service. Interestingly, it still has a massive secured growth backlog of roughly $38 billion, which could support further earnings growth in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the company is strengthening its U.S. pipeline network through its planned US$2.6 billion acquisition of Tallgrass Energy’s crude oil business and the completed US$0.6 billion Salt Creek gathering acquisition.

These expansion efforts could help Enbridge achieve its reaffirmed medium-term target of about 5% annual growth in adjusted EBITDA, DCF per share, and earnings per share.

Is Enbridge still a top passive income pick for retirees?

Given its strong cash flow generation, attractive dividend yield, and promising growth outlook, I believe Enbridge remains a compelling passive income stock for Canadian retirees.

While its debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.1 times and higher borrowing costs might look concerning at first, the company’s essential energy infrastructure business and sizeable growth backlog could support its future dividend payouts.

For retirees seeking steady quarterly income without relying entirely on stock market gains, Enbridge could still be an excellent long-term stock to consider.