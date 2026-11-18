Quebecor and Suncor are two accessible TSX names to watch, with Quebecor sliding on takeover chatter despite a decent yield and Suncor pulling back from highs while still looking like a cheaply valued, cash-generating energy blue chip.

A stock’s share price doesn’t tell you whether it’s a better investment, but lower-priced shares can be easier to buy with smaller amounts of money.

For new investors looking for low-priced stocks to put new money to work, there’s no shortage of names on the TSX Index. Of course, do remember that a low stock price does not mean there’s more appreciation potential.

On the flip side, a high price doesn’t mean there’s little room to rally higher. At the end of the day, the upfront price means nothing for a company’s growth profile or fundamentals. A simple stock split (or reverse stock split) can change the stock price without altering the company under question in any way. So, please don’t confuse a company’s market cap with its share price.

For investors with a limited sum, though, lower-priced stocks allow for greater accessibility. Perhaps there’s nothing more annoying than having $1,000 to put to work and having plenty of excess leftover after buying shares of a $400 stock. In any case, this piece will look at three great companies that just so happen to have double-digit share prices, making them easily accessible to smaller, new investors.

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Quebecor

Shares of Quebecor (TSX: QBR.B), priced at $65 and change per share, tanked more than 15% in a single trading session over chatter surrounding a $31 billion takeover bid for rival telecom Telus (TSX: T). Indeed, Quebecor is the smaller company, with a $14.5 billion market cap, so it’s a rather perplexing deal, given Telus is still quite sizeable even after its vicious multi-year bear market.

In any case, I think Quebecor faces some pretty tall hurdles, especially when you consider regulators want to see more competition, not less. As such, I expect extra scrutiny from the CRTC. That said, we’ve seen consolidation in the space despite the supposed desire to foster more competition, so the deal might get the “go” anyway. Time will tell.

Personally, I want to see Quebecor show that it can provide even more value to Canadian consumers if the deal were to be greenlit. Indeed, Freedom Mobile has been quite the disruptive force.

Given the pressures facing the telecom space, there might be value to be had from Quebecor, especially if it maintains its strong value proposition with consumers. Their price freeze has proven very consumer-friendly. And if it means offering even better connectivity at the same price, I’m sure Quebecor’s case could strengthen.

At the same time, though, one less major competitor in the telecom space concentrates power within even fewer firms. Any way you look at it, I think the single-day drop is overdone and worth looking into if you seek a dividend deal (2.3% yield).

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) is back in the under-$100 club after correcting some 13% from its all-time highs. At $97 and change, perhaps Suncor is the best large-cap ($113 billion market cap) blue chip to pick up.

It’s a cash cow that’s very conservatively priced at just north of 10 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). With a strong, rapidly growing dividend, currently yielding 2.7%, I wouldn’t overlook the firm, especially as geopolitical headwinds continue to keep the price of oil relatively elevated.

In terms of catalysts going into the new year, I’d look for the integrated giant to keep increasing production and operating efficiencies while improving its mix of assets to drive breakeven costs even lower. I think the firm’s on track to win a multiple re-rating as management continues to prove that it can keep up with its energy peers operating at the very highest level.