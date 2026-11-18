Sienna Senior Living can help turn part of a TFSA into monthly spending money, and fuller residences give its dividend more room.

Your internet bill doesn’t wait until quarter-end. If you want your investments to help pay it, a stock that sends cash every month can make the budget easier to manage. Hold it in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), and that cash can help with a bill or buy more shares without Canadian tax taking a bite. So let’s dig in.

Source: Getty Images

Why a TFSA works

Dividends on eligible Canadian stocks held in a TFSA are generally free of Canadian tax, even when you withdraw the money. Before diving in, check your contribution room if you’re adding fresh cash. If the money is already in your TFSA, using it to buy shares doesn’t count as a new contribution.

The monthly schedule gives you some choice. For example, if you’re still working and the bills are covered, you can reinvest the dividends. In retirement, you could take the cash out instead. Just remember that a withdrawal generally goes back into your contribution room the following calendar year.

Of course, a monthly payment is only as dependable as the business behind it. When the goal is regular income, investors would want to consider how the company earns its cash and what’s left after it pays shareholders. That’s where a business built around rent and care fees gets interesting.

SIA

Sienna Senior Living (TSX: SIA) operates retirement residences and long-term care homes. Residents pay for accommodation and services, while long-term care also receives government funding. Those payments give Sienna a recurring source of revenue. As more residents move in, it can collect more from properties it already operates.

In the second quarter, occupancy at retirement properties that Sienna operated in both periods rose to 94.1% from 92.6% a year earlier. A few more occupied suites in each building can add up across the portfolio. Yet filling a room also brings costs, including the staff needed to care for the person living there.

Meanwhile, Sienna bought Stonemont On the Park, a nearly full Ottawa retirement residence, for $170.7 million before any payment tied to future performance. The suites were already generating revenue when Sienna bought it. The benefit for shareholders depends on how much the property earns after its expenses and whether that justifies the purchase price.

What supports the dividend

Sienna’s full-year adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) rose to $1.12 per share in 2025 from $1.07 in 2024, excluding one-time items. AFFO is the company’s measure of what its operations generate after certain recurring costs. At writing, Sienna trades at $20.50, or about 18 times that 2025 figure. That price makes more sense if Sienna can keep growing what it earns per share.

Second-quarter AFFO rose to about $0.33 a share from $0.26. Some of the gain came from payments related to prior years. Even after removing backdated funding and a refund, the quarter’s dividends took up about three-quarters of AFFO. That gives Sienna some breathing room. Higher wages or slower growth in provincial funding could narrow it again.

At writing, the dividend yields about 4.6%. Here’s what a $10,000 TFSA budget could bring in if the monthly payout stays at $0.078 per share. The table rounds down to whole shares and excludes trading fees.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SIA $20.50 487 $0.936 $455.83 Monthly $9,983.50

Bottom line

In the end, Sienna is worth considering if you want your TFSA to help pay the bills without selling shares. A $10,000 budget could bring in about $38 a month, and the recent results show the company had cash left over after the dividend on its AFFO measure.

Pair it with a business that earns money differently so your income doesn’t depend on one company. Then put the monthly payment to work, whether that means covering part of a bill or buying more shares.