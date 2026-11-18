This utility stock is an excellent TFSA long-term holding, especially if purchased on meaningful market corrections.

The 1 Stock I’d Hold in a TFSA for the Long Term

The stock yields about 4.4%, has about 9.5% historical distribution growth (15 years) and a roughly 12.8% annualized 10‑year return with reinvested distributions, making it a strong long‑term TFSA candidate despite rate and acquisition risks.

It owns diversified essential assets (utilities, transport, midstream, data) and reported nine‑month FFO growth of about 9.8% — driven by data (+35%) and midstream (+14%) — supporting its growth targets.

Brookfield Infrastructure (soon to trade as BIP on the TSX, expected ~Nov. 23) is becoming more TFSA‑friendly with improved liquidity and eligible Canadian dividends.

If I had to choose only one stock to hold in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for the long term, Brookfield Infrastructure (becoming TSX:BIP) would be a strong contender. With a diversified portfolio of essential infrastructure assets, nice distributions, and multiple growth drivers, it offers an attractive combination of dependable income and long-term capital appreciation.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX: BIP.UN) and Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (TSX: BIPC) are merging, with the new corporation, BIP Inc., expected to begin trading as BIP on the Toronto Stock Exchange around November 23. This transition makes the investment more investor-friendly by boosting trading liquidity and eliminating complex partnership tax filings.

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A diversified business with multiple growth drivers

Brookfield Infrastructure owns and operates essential assets across four key sectors: utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure. These businesses provide relatively stable cash flows while offering opportunities to grow through operational improvements, new projects, and strategic acquisitions.

Its first nine months of 2026 demonstrate the strength of this diversified model. Funds from operations (FFO) increased across all four segments:

Utilities: FFO increased 4.9% to US$597 million.

Transport: FFO increased 3.5% to US$909 million.

Midstream: FFO climbed 14% to US$551 million, supported by high asset utilization and the full-period contribution from its U.S. refined products pipeline acquisition.

Data: FFO surged 35% to US$475 million, driven by acquisitions, newly commissioned data centre capacity, and semiconductor infrastructure projects.

Overall, nine-month FFO increased 9.8% to US$2.1 billion, while FFO-per-unit is US$2.70. This is impressive growth for an infrastructure business and puts Brookfield Infrastructure close to its long-term target of at least 10% annual FFO-per-unit growth.

Importantly, management also targets long-term total returns of 12% to 15% on invested capital. Its capital recycling strategy provides another growth lever, allowing it to sell mature assets and reinvest the proceeds in opportunities offering more attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Attractive income that’s rising

Another compelling reason to own Brookfield Infrastructure in a TFSA is its distribution. The investment currently offers a nice yield of about 4.4%, providing meaningful income while investors wait for capital appreciation.

Following the merger, BIP Inc. is expected to pay eligible Canadian dividends, as BIPC already does. This could make the investment particularly appealing for TFSA investors seeking tax-free income.

Even better, the distribution has a strong growth history. Brookfield Infrastructure has delivered approximately 9.5% annual distribution growth over the past 15 years and targets annual increases of 5% to 9% going forward. That combination of an attractive starting yield and growing payouts can help investors preserve their purchasing power over time.

A compelling long-term TFSA holding

Brookfield Infrastructure’s historical performance further strengthens its investment case. Over the past decade, with distributions reinvested, it generated an annualized return of about 12.8%. An initial $1,000 investment would have grown to roughly $3,338.

Foolish investor takeaway

Brookfield Infrastructure offers the qualities I look for in a long-term TFSA holding: diversified essential businesses, growing cash flows, an attractive and rising income stream, and substantial opportunities for capital appreciation.

Although the utility stock remains exposed to interest rates, economic conditions, and acquisition risks, this business has the diversification and growth strategy to make it a compelling buy-and-hold candidate.

For patient investors, buying on market dips could be an excellent way to build tax-free wealth over the long term.