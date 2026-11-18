Telus cut its dividend, and its cash flow is falling. Rogers just posted record free cash flow and held its payout. Which dividend stock is a buy?

Rogers has real risks, including the CRTC fee ban and debt at 3.7 times EBITDA. A sports stake sale in the first half of 2027 is the next catalyst.

Rogers posted record free cash flow above $1.3 billion. By my math, its $2 payout uses about 26% of guided cash flow.

Telus cut its dividend by 55%, and third-quarter free cash flow fell 35% to $396 million.

Telus (TSX: T) cut its dividend by 55% in July, while a telecom rival recently posted record cash flow. Despite the dividend cut, the Canadian telecom giant still offers an attractive yield of almost 6% in November 2026.

But should you buy Telus stock at the current valuation?

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Why did Telus cut its dividend, and is Telus stock safe now?

Telus slashed its quarterly payout to $0.1875 from $0.4184 a share, which translates to an annual dividend of $0.75 a year.

CEO Victor Dodig explained:

These decisions were difficult, but they were necessary.

In Q3 2026, Telus reported Service revenue of $4.5 billion, down 1% year over year. Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) also fell 5% to $1.8 billion, while adjusted earnings per share dropped to $0.16 from $0.24. The company also booked an $800 million noncash write-down on TELUS Health.

Moreover, free cash flow was down 35% year over year at $396 million. Comparatively, the quarterly dividend expense is roughly $295 million, which indicates a payout ratio of 75%, which is still elevated.

Alternatively, phone customer churn stood at 1%, a three-year low. Telus added 84,000 phone customers, and a $900 million cost savings plan runs through 2028, while debt sits at 3.6 times EBITDA, with a goal of 3 times or lower by the end of 2028.

Why Rogers stock is the dividend giant I’d buy instead of Telus

Now let’s take a look at Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI.B), which increased its free cash flow by 65% year over year to $1.3 billion. In the first nine months of 2026, FCF rose by 34% to $3.1 billion, while management reaffirmed its 2026 guidance of $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion.

Free cash flow growth was tied to lower capital spending, which fell by 46% to $524 million. CFO Glenn Brandt called the spending ratio the lowest he can recall in 3.5 decades at the company. Debt also improved to 3.7 times EBITDA, from 4 times at the end of 2025.

The Canadian dividend stock pays $2 a share each year. With about 540 million shares, I estimate the annual dividend expense at $1.1 billion, which is 26% of guided FCF.

Compared to Telus, RCI offers you a lower yield of 4.3% right now, but has significant financial flexibility to lower debt or target accretive acquisitions.

Rogers now owns all of MLSE, which holds the Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors, and more. It plans to sell a minority stake in its sports and media assets in the first half of 2027 and use the proceeds to pay down debt.

These assets are appreciating, but they are not currently reflected in the share price, according to company management.

What are the risks of buying Rogers stock right now?

Wireless service revenue for Rogers fell 1% after the CRTC banned certain fees in mid-June. Average revenue per user also dropped 2.6% to $55.22, while customer churn ticked up to 1%.

Some of the spending cut also came from selling network projects. Rogers spent $524 million on its networks in the third quarter. Multiply that by four, and you get about $2.1 billion a year.

Telus stock may recover over the next 24 months if it executes most of its plans. But for dependable dividends, I would rather own the company already producing the cash than the one still promising it.