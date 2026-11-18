This dividend giant has a solid history of rewarding shareholders and is well-positioned to grow its distributions year after year.

With 31 consecutive years of dividend increases and a sustainable payout ratio, Enbridge appears to be the stronger income investment.

Telus’s recent dividend cut, competitive pressures, and financial challenges raise concerns about its future growth.

Telus (TSX: T) has attracted income investors with its consistent dividend growth. However, the Canadian telecom giant has been facing challenges, prompting management to slash its quarterly dividend. While the cut disappointed existing shareholders, it is likely to give the company more financial flexibility to pay down debt, strengthen its balance sheet, and make future dividend payments more sustainable.

Even after the reduction, Telus still offers an attractive dividend yield of around 5.5%. However, I remain cautious about its outlook. Intense competition, pressure on profit margins, and uncertainty surrounding its turnaround efforts could weigh on the stock’s performance.

That’s why I’d lean toward Enbridge (TSX: ENB) over Telus right now. Enbridge has a solid history of rewarding shareholders with dividend increases, even through challenging market conditions. Its energy infrastructure business also provides relatively predictable cash flows, supporting its ability to maintain and grow distributions.

With an attractive yield and a strong dividend track record, Enbridge looks like a more compelling option. Let’s take a closer look.

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Enbridge stock offers a higher and more reliable yield

Enbridge is one of the top dividend payers on the TSX. Moreover, it offers a relatively attractive 5.7% yield alongside a strong history of dividend growth. Its predictable cash flows, resilient business model, and solid medium-term growth outlook make it worth considering over Telus right now.

Enbridge operates a diversified energy infrastructure business spanning liquids pipelines, natural gas transportation, gas utilities, and renewable energy. This diversified revenue base enables Enbridge to benefit from sustained energy demand while reducing its dependence on any single business segment.

A key strength of Enbridge is its resilient operating structure. Most of its EBITDA comes from regulated operations and long-term contractual agreements, including take-or-pay arrangements. These structures help insulate earnings from commodity price volatility and support consistent distributable cash flow (DCF) growth.

Thanks to resilient earnings and DCF per share, Enbridge has paid dividends for more than 70 years. It has also increased its dividends for 31 consecutive years.

Its capital-return strategy enhances its appeal to income investors. ENB has distributed $39 billion in dividends over the past five years. Looking ahead, it plans to return $40–$45 billion in dividends over the next five years.

ENB’s management expects average annual growth of 5% in adjusted EBITDA, DCF per share, and EPS over the medium term. Its growing earnings and DCF per share will support further dividend increases while strengthening the company’s financial position.

Moreover, its payout ratio of 60%–70% of DCF appears sustainable in the long term.

Enbridge is the better dividend stock to buy over Telus right now

Enbridge stands out as a more compelling dividend investment than Telus for its reliable payouts and long-term dividend growth. While Telus still offers a compelling dividend yield, its recent payout reduction, competitive pressures, and ongoing financial challenges raise concerns about its recovery and future dividend growth.

In contrast, Enbridge benefits from diversified energy infrastructure operations, predictable cash flows, and a 31-year track record of consecutive dividend increases. Its relatively stable business model, sustainable payout ratio, and projected medium-term earnings growth provide a solid foundation for future dividend increases.

Overall, ENB’s stronger dividend history and cash flow visibility make it the more attractive choice.