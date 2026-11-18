These Canadian stocks offer monthly dividend payments and have a solid history of payouts across all market conditions while offering high yields.

For example, a TFSA portfolio yielding 5% needs approximately $60,000 to generate $250 in monthly tax-free dividend income.

Investors should focus on fundamentally strong businesses with consistent earnings, healthy cash flows, and a history of paying sustainable dividends.

Investing in Canadian dividend stocks that pay monthly dividends through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a simple way to earn recurring income. One of the biggest advantages of a TFSA is that dividends and capital gains earned inside the account are tax-free. This allows investors to keep more of their investment returns and grow their wealth faster over time.

Notably, a TFSA portfolio earning an average dividend yield of 5% would need an investment of approximately $60,000 to generate $3,000 annually, or $250 per month. If the portfolio earns a high return, the required investment drops.

However, earning a reliable income from dividends requires picking the right stocks. Rather than chasing stocks with the highest yields, investors should look for fundamentally strong businesses with consistent earnings, healthy cash flows, and a history of paying sustainable dividends.

With that in mind, here are top Canadian monthly dividend stocks that could help investors build a TFSA portfolio capable of generating $250 in monthly passive income.

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2 top monthly dividend stocks to consider

SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) and Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) are two reliable stocks to consider for generating passive income. Both companies pay monthly dividends, supported by growing cash flows, and offer compelling yields.

SmartCentres REIT is an appealing option for income investors. Its high-quality real estate portfolio and solid occupancy consistently generate solid net operating income, supporting its payouts. While retail properties make up the bulk of its holdings, the REIT has diversified into residential, industrial, office, and self-storage properties. Its shopping centres are home to several well-known national retailers, helping it maintain high occupancy and generate steady rental revenue.

The REIT’s Q3 2026 results were encouraging. Occupancy stood at 98.2%, and SmartCentres renewed 89% of the leases expiring in 2026. More importantly, rental rates on renewed leases increased by 11.8%, excluding anchor tenants. Higher rent highlights the strength of its leasing business and creates room for further growth in net operating income. With a dividend yield of around 6.6%, the REIT offers an attractive source of monthly income.

Whitecap Resources is another stock worth considering for monthly income. Its diversified oil and gas operations, strong cash generation, and disciplined capital spending support its dividend payments.

In Q3 2026, Whitecap generated $1.2 billion in funds flow, up 32% per share from a year earlier. This strong performance allowed the company to increase its monthly dividend by approximately 1.5% to $0.06 per share. Its net debt-to-annualized funds flow ratio also improved to 0.4 times, indicating a relatively conservative balance sheet.

Furthermore, the Veren acquisition expanded Whitecap’s asset base and production capacity, strengthening its long-term growth prospects. With an annualized dividend of $0.72 per share and a yield of 4.2%, Whitecap is an attractive stock to generate recurring monthly income.

How much you need to invest to earn $250 per month

Based on the latest payouts and share prices of SmartCentres REIT and Whitecap Resources, an investment of around $56,800, spread equally between these stocks, could generate approximately $250 in monthly income. The table below shows how many shares of each company you would need to buy to reach this monthly income goal.