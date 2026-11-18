Diversify your TFSA investment by purchasing shares in Freehold Royalties, SmartCentres REIT, and Canadian Natural Resources to benefit from stable monthly dividends and potential growth in dividend income.

Looking to generate a passive monthly income of $250? The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a perfect tool, as it allows you to reinvest or withdraw your money tax-free. While dividend income is relatively more tax-efficient than interest income, as you get a dividend tax credit where applicable, TFSA dividends pay no tax. The condition is that you should not overcontribute.

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One way to use a TFSA

Suppose you have built a sizeable TFSA portfolio through growth stocks. That Bombardier investment in 2021 served you well, converting your $10,000 investment to $71,200. While Bombardier is a good stock, its growth rate has normalized. You can rebalance your portfolio, shifting some of the profits to generate stable monthly dividends. And you can do all this in the TFSA tax-free.

Stock Stock Price Nov-21 Stock Price Nov-26 Amount Invested Number of Shares Investment Value BBD.B $45 $320.76 $10,000 222 $71,209

How to earn $250 in monthly income in a TFSA

You could consider selling $52,000 worth of Bombardier shares or any of the shares that have outperformed in your portfolio. This way, your $7,000 TFSA contribution remains untouched, removing the risk of overcontribution. This rebalancing uses the TFSA’s benefit of tax-free growth of investment income.

This $52,000 can be distributed across three stocks with different risks, yields, and sectors.

Three dividend stocks for monthly income in a TFSA

Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU) owns oil wells. It has no operational risk as it leases the land to oil companies that dig the wells, extract oil, and securely abandon the oil wells. Freehold gets a share of the production in the form of royalties. As long as the WTI crude price remains above US$60/barrel, the dividends will keep coming, provided the company doesn’t pursue rapid expansion through debt capital.

These sectors have always been wary of growing their fixed costs because when the upcycle celebrations end, keeping the lamp burning becomes difficult. Freehold has prepared itself for a downside, while making the most of the upside. Investment in this stock today can help you lock in 6.3% in annual yield, paid out in 12 monthly installments.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRI.UN) can help you lock in a 6.5% annual yield. Unlike Freehold, it earns money from rental income in the retail sector, with Walmart as its largest tenant. SmartCentres is leveraging its Walmart partnership to build retail stores and entire city centres around a Walmart. From storage facilities to condos to office units, it is building them, selling them, and leasing them.

SmartCentres’ risk revolves around occupancy of its stores and rising interest rates. Since it is using debt to develop the properties, it carries a higher leverage of 9.9 times its adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA). It has improved its dividend payout ratio to 95.8% of adjusted funds from operations after adjustments, from 102.2% in the third quarter of 2025. While the REIT is not completely out of the water, it is managing its risks well and improving its balance sheet.

Canadian Natural Resources

While the above two stocks are good for high yield, you need a stock that can help you grow your monthly income, and that is a job well left to Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Its specialty is dividend growth in every market condition, from 2%–50%. Although CNQ gives only a 3.6% yield, its potential to grow dividends by 8–10% makes it an attractive investment for inflation-adjusted income. Although its payouts are quarterly, the extra it will bring to the table every year can average out your monthly income.

Since CNQ has paid all four quarterly dividends for 2026 at $2.50 dividend per share, I expect 7% dividend growth in 2027 to $2.68.

How $52,000 converts to $250 monthly TFSA income

A $20,000 investment in each of the high-yield monthly stocks can earn $105–$108 in monthly income. The remaining $40 in income can be collected from the dividend-growth stock, CNQ.