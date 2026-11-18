Given its resilient business model, predictable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, high yield, and healthy growth prospects, Enbridge would be an ideal buy for income-seeking investors.

How Much to Invest in Enbridge for $1,000 a Year in Dividends

Despite recent share price pressure, Enbridge's robust pipeline of growth projects, consistent dividend growth over 31 years, and a commitment to returning significant capital to shareholders make it an attractive choice for income-focused investors seeking long-term returns.

Enbridge offers an appealing dividend yield of 5.76%, supported by its resilient business model, with a vast pipeline and utility network that ensure stable cash flows and reduce exposure to economic volatility.

High-yield dividend stocks can be an excellent source of passive income while offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation. However, investors should be selective when choosing dividend-paying companies, as distributions are not guaranteed and depend on a company’s financial performance, cash flow generation, and capital allocation decisions. Therefore, investors should prioritize well-established businesses with reliable cash flows, a consistent dividend payment history, attractive yields, and sustainable growth prospects.

Against this backdrop, let’s examine Enbridge (TSX: ENB), focusing on its business outlook, recent financial performance, dividend track record, valuation, and growth prospects to determine whether the stock offers an attractive buying opportunity.

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Enbridge’s business outlook and financial performance

Enbridge’s extensive pipeline network handles approximately 30% of North America’s crude oil production and 20% of the natural gas consumed across the United States. A tolling framework and long-term take-or-pay contracts support its operations. The company also operates three regulated natural gas utilities and owns 44 renewable energy assets with a combined gross generating capacity of 8.3 gigawatts. The company sells most of the electricity generated by these facilities under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). Overall, around 98% of Enbridge’s earnings come from regulated assets and long-term take-or-pay contracts, making its financial performance less sensitive to economic cycles and commodity price fluctuations.

Supported by its resilient business model and predictable cash flows, Enbridge has paid dividends since 1953 and increased its payouts for 31 consecutive years. Its current quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share translates into an attractive forward yield of 5.76%.

Further demonstrating its operational strength, Enbridge reported solid third-quarter results earlier this month. During the quarter, it signed an agreement to acquire Tallgrass Energy’s crude oil business for US$2.6 billion. It also completed the US$0.6 billion acquisition of Salt Creek Midstream’s crude oil gathering business, strengthening its Liquids Pipelines operations.

Financially, net income surged 96.7% year over year to $1.3 billion, or $0.59 per share, largely due to non-cash, unrealized changes in derivative valuations. Excluding these items, adjusted EPS increased 6.5% to $0.49. Adjusted EBITDA reached $4.4 billion, while operating cash flow and distributable cash flow stood at $2.9 billion and $2.7 billion, respectively. Enbridge ended the quarter with $11.8 billion in available liquidity and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.1, slightly above its target range due to unfavourable currency movements.

With its resilient operations and healthy cash flow generation, let’s now examine Enbridge’s growth prospects.

Enbridge’s growth prospects

Rising crude oil and natural gas production across North America offers significant long-term growth opportunities for Enbridge. Capitalizing on this favourable environment, the company continues to expand its oil and natural gas infrastructure, supported by planned annual capital investments of $10 billion to $11 billion. Enbridge had a secured project backlog of $38 billion at the end of the third quarter, with several projects expected to enter service over the coming years.

These investments could strengthen the company’s earnings and cash flow generation as new projects become operational. Management expects distributable cash flow per share and EPS to grow at an annualized rate of approximately 5% in the coming years. Supported by these growth prospects and resilient cash flows, Enbridge also plans to return approximately $45 billion to shareholders over the next five years through dividends and share repurchases. This robust capital return outlook reinforces management’s confidence in the company’s ability to sustain and grow its dividend payouts over the long term.

Investors’ takeaway

Enbridge shares have faced pressure over the past few months, declining more than 16% from their July highs. Concerns surrounding rising interest rates, elevated debt levels, and substantial capital expenditure have weighed on investor sentiment, triggering a pullback. Despite this correction, the stock remains up 8.3% year to date. Moreover, its valuation appears reasonable, with forward price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiples of 1.8 and 22.9, respectively.

Considering its resilient business model, predictable cash flows, 31 consecutive years of dividend growth, attractive yield, visible growth opportunities, and reasonable valuation, Enbridge looks like an attractive long-term investment for income-seeking investors seeking regular payouts and potential capital appreciation.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY ENB $67.39 259 $17,454.01 $0.97 $251.23 Quarterly Total $1,004.92 Yearly

At its current quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share, a $17,500 investment in Enbridge could generate about $251.23 in quarterly dividend income, or about $1,004.92 annually.