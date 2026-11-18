Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend for 26 straight years. Explore the assets and cash flow supporting its growing payout.

Canadian Natural Resources Has Raised Its Dividend for 26 Straight Years: Here’s Why It Stands Out

Strong Financial Position: With $2.1 billion in free cash flow and strategic debt management, Canadian Natural Resources is prioritizing share buybacks and offering attractive dividend growth.

Strategic Long-Life Assets: The company benefits from long-life, low-decline assets in Canada and abroad, providing sustained production and investment flexibility.

Impressive Dividend Streak: Canadian Natural Resources has consistently increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years, demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to shareholders.

Maintaining a streak of annual dividend increases is an impressive feat. But for a company to have raised its dividend for over two decades without fail makes the company part of a very elite club.

The company I’m referring to is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ), and it has raised its dividend for an impressive 26 consecutive years.

While that streak is impressive, is it enough for investors to buy into the oil and gas producer?

Let’s try to answer that question.

Source: Getty Images

Meet Canadian Natural Resources

For those unfamiliar with the stock, Canadian Natural Resources is one of the larger oil and gas producers in Canada. Outside of its assets in Canada, the company also operates sites in the North Sea and offshore Africa.

An important part of that portfolio is its long-life, low-decline assets. In short, Canadian Natural Resources’ assets continue to produce for many years, sometimes decades. Production from these assets declines more slowly than output from wells that need frequent replacement.

In other words, the assets draw down over an extended period of time and as such, don’t need frequent replacement.

That gives Canadian Natural more flexibility when deciding where to invest. Maintaining production still costs money, but assets with slower decline rates reduce the pressure to develop new production.

Even better, Canadian Natural Resources is still investing in growth.

That growth comes from new sites as well as expanding output from existing infrastructure. This lets the company add production without building out a new operation.

Lower debt creates more room for shareholders

In the most recent quarter, Canadian Natural generated $5.5 billion in adjusted funds flow. The company also paid out $1.3 billion in dividends during the quarter. Once capital spending and expenditures were factored in, the company was left with $2.1 billion in free cash flow.

That gives the company a few options, including paying down the company’s $12.1 billion in net debt or completing share buybacks. With net debt below its $13 billion target, Canadian Natural Resources said it would target allocating all of that free cash flow to buybacks.

Buying back and cancelling shares reduces the number outstanding, spreading future earnings across fewer shares.

Canadian Natural has raised its dividend for 26 straight years

One of the main reasons why investors continue to turn to Canadian Natural Resources is for the dividend that the company offers. And the fact that the company has raised its dividend so consistently for 26 years makes it an attractive option for income seekers.

Earlier this year, Canadian Natural extended that streak with a generous 6.4% dividend bump. That brings the quarterly payout to $0.625 per share, or $2.50 annually.

For an investor with $15,000 to drop into Canadian Natural Resources, that works out to about $550 per year in dividends. That’s not enough to retire on, but it is enough to generate a handful of shares each year through reinvestments alone.

Over a longer timeline, those shares start to generate more shares and increase the eventual income.

What investors should consider

No stock is without risk, and that includes Canadian Natural Resources. By way of example, if oil prices drop, that can lead to reduced cash generation and impact production.

Its assets generate the cash that funds the payout, while debt reduction and buybacks give shareholders additional ways to benefit.

For investors willing to hold through commodity cycles, that makes Canadian Natural Resources a strong dividend-growth stock worth considering.