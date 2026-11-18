Despite these concerns, Enbridge is funding its acquisitions with equity, offering a 5.7% dividend yield, and projecting enhanced earnings and potential stock appreciation with capital expenditures focused on growth through 2030.

Enbridge announced three acquisitions totaling over US$3.7 billion, causing investor concerns over rising debt and its impact on the company's dividend growth.

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) stock corrected this year as the 21% rally through July 2026 was wiped out after the company announced three acquisitions totaling over US$3.7 billion. Enbridge has been accelerating its growth since 2025, with capital expenditure rising significantly to US$39 billion. These acquisitions are over and above this capex.

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Why are investors worried about Enbridge’s dividend?

Back in 2024 and 2025, Enbridge invested in gas transmission and storage assets. Now, it is investing in oil pipeline assets. With capital-intensive projects such as artificial intelligence (AI), energy, and logistics infrastructure all coming together, many companies are seeing a surge in their balance sheet debt. Enbridge’s debt-to-adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) surged to 5.1 times, a little above its target range of 4.5–5.0 times. This has made investors a little worried about Enbridge’s dividend.

The last time Enbridge’s debt breached the target in 2016 and 2017, the company suspended its dividend reinvestment plan and accelerated debt repayment in 2018.

This year, it is different. Unlike 2017, when Enbridge funded a portion of its US$37.5 billion Spectra Energy acquisition with debt, it is funding these acquisitions with equity. The pipeline giant has raised US$3 billion in equity capital.

Announced Acquisition Cost Completion Date Aug-26 Salt Creek Midstream’s Crude Gathering Business US$625 million End of 2026 Sep-26 Tallgrass Energy’s Crude Transportation Business US$2.6 billion End of 2026 Nov-26 Laramie Energy’s Utah Natural Gas Assets US$485 million End of 2026

All these acquisitions will increase Enbridge’s adjusted EBITDA in 2027. Hopefully, it will reduce its leverage ratio below 5 times and also offset some of the earnings dilution from new equity.

Should you buy Enbridge stock today for its 5.7% dividend yield?

Fourth-quarter 2026 earnings and 2027 guidance could set the course for Enbridge’s stock. If the acquisition is accretive and new project commissioning significantly increases adjusted EBITDA in 2027, it could relieve investors of the piling debt on its balance sheet.

Enbridge debt does not risk a dividend cut or dividend pause. However, it could slow or pause the dividend growth rate, which is currently 3%. Enbridge’s medium-term financial target is a 5% increase in distributable cash flow (DCF) from 2026–2030. The company’s dividend policy states that 60–70% of the DCF will be paid as dividends.

Enbridge paid 66% of DCF in dividends in 2025 and 67% in the nine months to 2026. The company may keep dividend growth at 3% instead of accelerating it to 5% to fund capex. It is banking on free cash flow to fund $5–$6 billion in capex annually.

Despite the fears of dividend growth slowing, a 5.7% yield and the safety with which it comes make Enbridge stock a buy for the yield.

Many companies with safe dividends offer a yield below 4%: Manulife (3.08%), Royal Bank of Canada (2.4%), Canadian Natural Resources (3.5%), and TC Energy (3.8%). In such a market, a 5.7% safe dividend yield is an opportunity to grab onto.

Does Enbridge stock have upside potential?

While dividends continue to be the key reason for investing in Enbridge, the stock can also provide capital appreciation. Most of the US$39 billion capital expenditure is growth capital, which means it will add new assets to Enbridge’s balance sheet. The higher asset value could translate into a higher stock price.

Investors should also watch out for the strategies of Enbridge’s new chief executive officer, Michele Harradence, who takes office on January 1, 2027, as Greg Ebel retires. Any changes in capital allocation policies could have a positive impact on the share price.

Now is the time to invest in Enbridge for both dividend yield and capital appreciation.