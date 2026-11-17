Wondering how to earn over $325 per year in your TFSA? This simple 4-stock portfolio bulks up in some of Canada’s top dividend growth stocks.

Invest $2,500 in Royal Bank of Canada to benefit from a 2.46% yield, generating $56.32 annually, supported by its strong market position and long-term client relationships.

Allocate $2,500 each to Pembina Pipeline and Canadian Natural Resources, yielding 4.1% and 3.5% respectively, earning a combined $192.90 annually through robust energy sector infrastructure and production.

Invest $2,500 in Fortis for a steady 3.13% yield, equating to $76.26 annually, leveraging its stable, regulated utility operations and capital growth plans.

If I had $10,000 to build a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I would spread it across these four stocks to optimize for steady, predictable income. Here’s how the portfolio would work.

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Fortis: A top utility for steady income

Fortis (TSX: FTS) would form the foundation of this portfolio. If there is one stock that could be associated with steady, it has to be Fortis. It has delivered a 12.9% compounded annual total return over the past five years and 9.6% over the past 20 years. Fortis has raised its dividend for the 53rd consecutive year.

Its nine regulated utilities across North America are benefiting from growing demand for power and energy. It just upgraded its capital growth plans. That should translate into plus-7% compounded annual rate base growth and mid-single-digit compounded annual dividend growth.

With a 3.1% dividend yield, a $2,500 investment in this TFSA utility stock would earn $19.10 quarterly or $76.26 annually.

Pembina Pipeline: A top Canadian infrastructure stock for a TFSA

Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL) may not be a utility, but it has similar characteristics in the energy sector. It forms the backbone of the energy industry. It offers end-to-end infrastructure from energy collection to export and every process in between.

Its assets are essential to its customers. In many case,s they have no other option. Pembina’s portfolio is about to get much larger as it constructs an LNG export terminal, a data centre power plant, an ethane extraction facility, and potentially a pipeline from Alberta to Vancouver.

Pembina has never cut its dividend. It has been growing it consecutively since 2022. This TFSA stock yields 4.1%. A $2,500 investment would earn $25.73 quarterly or $102.90 annually.

Canadian Natural Resources: An energy play you can’t ignore

I wouldn’t typically associate steady with an energy stock, but Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) is different. With 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day of energy production, it is an energy leader in Canada.

Scale is everything for this business. It allows a low overall cost of production. Likewise, decades of energy reserves provide foresight for years of production. Great assets and great management make this a perfect long-term stock.

This TFSA stock yields 3.5%. A $2,500 investment would earn $22.50 quarterly or $90 annually.

Royal Bank: A top buy-and-hold stock for a TFSA

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) is both Canada’s largest stock and largest bank. With its premium status, it creates long-term relationships with the best quality clients. Once it wins a new client, they tend to stick with the bank long term.

Its scale offers it a low cost of capital and ample financial flexibility compared to other peers. While the stock price is elevated today, this is a great stock to buy and hold for years to come.

Royal Bank stock yields 2.5%. It has a long history growing that dividend. A $2,500 investment would earn $14.08 quarterly or $56.32 annually.

The Foolish takeaway

This simple mini-TFSA portfolio could earn as much as $81.41 per quarter or $325.64 per year in dividend income. The great thing is all of these stocks are dividend growth stocks, so you will see that income rise over the long term!