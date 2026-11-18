In a Few Years, You’ll Probably Regret Not Owning TMX Stock

TMX offers steady dividend growth (about 10% over 10 years) and long‑term upside. But the stock recently had a run-up with valuations reasonable — consider starting with a one‑third position and adding on meaningful dips.

TMX Group (TSX:X) has outperformed the Canadian market, delivering about a 21% annualized return over the past five years versus roughly 13.5% for the market.

TMX Group (TSX: X) might not be the first stock that comes to mind when building a Canadian investment portfolio. However, investors overlooking this financial infrastructure giant could miss out on years of attractive returns and compounding growth.

Consider its track record. With dividends reinvested, TMX stock delivered an annualized return of about 21% over the past five years. That means a $1,000 investment grew to about $2,641. By comparison, the Canadian stock market returned roughly 13.5% annually, turning the same investment into approximately $1,883. That’s a substantial difference, and TMX’s growth story is far from over.

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A financial powerhouse delivering impressive growth

TMX Group operates critical financial infrastructure, including stock and derivatives exchanges, clearinghouses, and market data and analytics businesses. Its operations span Canada and international markets, giving investors exposure to several important areas of the financial industry through a single stock.

More importantly, its financial performance demonstrates the strength of its business model.

In the first nine months of 2026, revenue increased 16% year over year to nearly $1.5 billion. Operating income climbed 15% to $651 million, while adjusted earnings surged 24% to $531 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped an impressive 25% to $1.91. Operating cash flow also increased 7.9% to $584 million.

These aren’t just encouraging numbers. They demonstrate TMX’s ability to translate business expansion into meaningful earnings growth.

Momentum is coming from different sources, including Global Insights, derivatives trading and strategic acquisitions. In the third quarter, organic revenue increased 11%, with particularly strong contributions from TMX VettaFi, Derivatives Trading and Clearing, and Capital Formation.

International expansion and recurring revenue could fuel future growth

One reason TMX deserves a closer look is its evolving revenue mix. Its four business segments span capital formation, equities and fixed-income trading, derivatives trading and clearing, and Global Insights.

Through businesses such as the Toronto Stock Exchange, Montréal Exchange, TMX Datalinx, Trayport, and VettaFi, TMX generates revenue from both financial transactions and essential market information and technology.

Notably, about half of its business now comes from outside Canada, while more than 50% of revenue comes from subscriptions. This recurring revenue provides greater predictability than relying exclusively on trading volumes and new listings.

Global Insights already contributes approximately 40% of revenue, and management aims to increase that proportion to 50%. The acquisitions of Cboe Australia and RAFI Indices in August further strengthen its international reach and data capabilities.

This diversification could become an increasingly important growth driver, reducing dependence on any single market or revenue stream.

A growing dividend adds to TMX Group’s appeal

TMX Group also rewards shareholders through regular dividend increases. Its 10-year dividend growth rate has been roughly 10%, demonstrating a commitment to returning capital while investing in expansion.

At below $62 per share, its dividend yield is about 1.6%. Although the yield is modest, investors can potentially benefit from dividend growth alongside capital appreciation.

Investor takeaway

TMX Group combines a proven track record of market-beating returns, strong earnings growth, international expansion, and increasingly recurring revenue. Its position as a critical financial infrastructure provider gives it attractive long-term growth potential.

The stock may not be cheap after the run-up, but its business quality and growth prospects make it worth considering. Investors who wait too long for the perfect entry point could regret missing years of compounding returns. A meaningful market correction, however, could offer a more attractive buying opportunity.

So, taking the middle ground, interested investors might start a third of a position as the stock is reasonably priced now. And then build their position over time when given better buying opportunities.