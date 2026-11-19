Two Canadian stocks both posted strong Q3 results. See how a TFSA investor could split $2,000 between a 4% dividend payer and a debt-free software grower.

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

Splitting $2,000 across a dividend payer and a software grower gives you income and upside, but both are small companies that need patience.

Vitalhub earns a 27% adjusted EBITDA margin and holds $129 million in cash with no debt, but the NHS decision on SHREWD is a real risk through early 2027.

DCM is growing again, with 2.9% organic growth, wider margins, and nearly double the free cash flow, plus a dividend yielding about 4%.

Most Canadian investors should invest in diversified and low-cost exchange-traded funds, allowing them to generate inflation-beating returns over time.

However, for those with a higher risk appetite, investing in profitable growth stocks can help accelerate their wealth-building journey.

Let’s see how investing $2,000 in two top Canadian stocks can help you outpace the broader markets.

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DATA Communications Management turns a printing past into a growth story

Valued at a market cap of $161 million, DATA Communications Management (TSX: DCM) provides print and digital solutions to simplify complex marketing communication and operations workflows in the United States and Canada. It offers end-to-end marketing and communication solutions including marketing automation and digital asset management, and full-service commercial print and creative services.

In Q3, it reported revenue of $114 million, an increase of 8.2% year over year. Organic growth stood at 2.9% while gross profit rose 22.7% to $30.2 million. It reported a gross margin of 26.5%, up from 23.4% last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) rose to $15.9 million, up from $12.3 million, as the margin widened to 13.9% from 11.7% over the past year.

In the last nine months, DCM reported free cash flow of $15.5 million, up from $8.2 million last year.

Analysts forecast FCF to rise to $53.8 million in 2030. If the TSX stock is priced at 4.5 times forward FCF, which is similar to the current multiple, it could surge 50% within the next three years.

DATA Communications Management acquired Octacom, an intelligent document processing company, in July.

Octacom is a small company with a limited sales team, while DCM works with more than 2,500 business customers.

DCM account managers have been trained to sell Octacom’s document services too. Octacom managing director Lee Berger stated:

“Every DCM account manager is a new channel for us.”

In plain terms, Octacom no longer has to hunt for customers on its own. It can ask DCM’s salespeople to introduce it to companies that already trust DCM.

One of Canada’s largest banks signed on for a digital mailroom. That is a service that scans incoming mail and paperwork so the bank can handle it on a computer instead of in boxes. According to Berger, the deal came through a DCM relationship.

The company pays a $0.10 annual dividend, or $0.025 each quarter. Based on a recent close near $2.58, that is a yield around 3.9%.

Vitalhub after Q3: Strong profits, one big question mark

Vitalhub (TSX: VHI) is another small-cap stock that should be on your watchlist in November 2026. The company sells software that helps hospitals manage patient flow, referrals, and care coordination.

On November 13, it reported annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $107.2 million, up 14% year over year. Organic growth stood at 8%, and the rest came from the Buddy Healthcare acquisition.

Recurring revenue accounted for 81% of sales, up from 74%, while the adjusted EBITDA margin rose by 500 basis points to 27%. Total revenue was flat at $31.9 million, which CEO Dan Matlow tied to lumpy services work and a quiet summer.

Vitalhub’s UK product, SHREWD, helps hospitals track patient flow and bed space. It makes up about 7% to 8% of annual recurring revenue. But the NHS is rolling out a large government data platform built by Palantir, and some hospital groups have paused their SHREWD accounts while they wait to see what happens.

The NHS can end its Palantir contract in February 2027, and that decision should clarify Vitalhub’s path.

Analysts forecast FCF to rise to $41 million in 2028, up from $8 million in 2025. If the TSX stock is priced at 15 times FCF, it could surge 40% within the next 12 months.

Over the last five years, DCM stock has returned 201% to shareholders, after adjusting for dividends. In this period, VitalHub has generated 138%.