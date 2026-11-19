Withdrew from your TFSA this year? The CRA restores that room on Jan. 1. Learn how the reset works, avoid a 1% monthly penalty and plan where it goes next.

TFSA Withdrawal Room Resets January 1: What Investors Need to Know

Quality dividend payers such as Brookfield Asset Management can compound in a TFSA with no tax on the income.

A same-year deposit works only if you have unused room. Otherwise, the CRA charges 1% per month on the excess.

Every dollar you withdrew from your TFSA in 2026 returns to your room on Jan. 1, 2027.

Picture Priya, a dental hygienist in Calgary. In April, a leaking roof forced her to withdraw $10,000 from her Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). She figured she could invest the money back into the TFSA at a later date.

In July, Priya received a $20,000 bonus, which she wanted to allocate towards the TFSA. However, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) does not restore withdrawn room in the same year. Instead, it comes back on January 1 of the next year.

The Canada Revenue Agency also charges a penalty of 1% per month on the excess contributions.

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How does TFSA withdrawal room reset on January 1?

Any amount you withdraw from the TFSA during the year is added back to your contribution room on January 1 of the next year, according to the CRA.

A $10,000 withdrawal in 2026 means $10,000 of extra room on January 1, 2027. Your limit is shared across all your TFSAs, and the CRA says qualifying transfers between them do not change the specifics.

Also, the CRA updates its TFSA information only once a year in spring.

Your room has three pieces. Here is the math for an investor who withdrew $10,000 and has $2,000 of unused room left.

New 2027 annual limit (expected) : $7,500

: $7,500 Unused room carried forward : $2,000

: $2,000 2026 withdrawals added back : $10,000

: $10,000 Total available TFSA room: $19,500

The CRA has not announced the TFSA contribution limit for 2027. However, several media outlets forecast the annual contribution room to increase to $7,500 next year, bringing the maximum cumulative contribution room to $116,500.

It’s better to initiate a TFSA withdrawal in December, as the room returns in a month. But if the withdrawal occurs in January, you would have to wait for an entire year to recontribute.

Why own quality dividend stocks like BAM in your TFSA in 2026?

Canadian investors with a long-term horizon should consider owning quality dividend stocks such as Brookfield Asset Management (TSX: BAM) in the popular registered account.

As withdrawals and capital gains are exempt from taxes, you can create a recurring passive income stream and benefit from share price appreciation over time.

BAM is among the largest alternative investment managers globally. In Q3, it reported fee-related earnings of US$864 million, an increase of 15% year over year.

Distributable earnings, the cash available to shareholders, stood at US$763 million, or US$0.47 per share, also up 15%.

CEO Connor Teskey said why that matters.

“Brookfield Asset Management’s business is built to perform across cycles regardless of geopolitical dynamics, energy cost volatility, interest rate environment, or market uncertainty.”

The board declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.50 per share, payable December 31 to holders of record on November 30.

Longer term, management said at its September 17 investor day that it aims to double fee-bearing capital to US$1.3 trillion by 2031. CFO Hadley Peer Marshall said he supports a plan to grow the dividend about 15% a year.

Dividends are never guaranteed, and these targets might not materialize amid economic downturns.

Analysts tracking BAM stock forecast adjusted earnings per share to expand from US$1.65 in 2025 to US$3.60 in 2030. If the Canadian dividend stock is priced at 25 times forward earnings, it could surge 75% within the next three years. After adjusting for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 90%.