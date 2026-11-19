Fairfax and CIBC fit that setup, with both stocks running higher but still trading at reasonable earnings multiples and offering staying power through strong businesses.

Momentum can reverse fast, so the goal is to find top performers where fundamentals still support the move and the valuation isn’t stretched.

Past performance and momentum are not a guarantee of future returns. Numerous new investors and momentum chasers learn this the hard way. Fast movers to the upside can reverse just as quickly, making them incredibly risky for investors who don’t put in the proper amount of due diligence.

Still, that’s not to say momentum on its own is a bad thing. If the fundamentals are robust and improving at a quicker rate than the share price, you might just have a winner poised to keep on posting more wins.

Any way you look at it, past performance tends to point to things going well, either behind the scenes, for the broader industry or in expectations about the near future. And while that may be the case, investors must ensure that they’re paying a price that makes sense.

What good is paying a premium price for a premium company that already has a high bar set ahead of it?

In such cases, even a top performer can eventually run itself off the earnings expectations treadmill. And that could entail either a vicious valuation reset or a period of consolidation. If the price is too high, even one of the strongest businesses out there can be a losing investment, especially for those seeking a quick gain.

In this piece, we’ll check in on a few top performers that I believe trade at reasonable multiples with what it takes to keep performing for years to come.

Source: Getty Images

Fairfax Financial Holdings

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX: FFH) has been a huge winner in the past month, soaring nearly 23% over the timespan. Despite the impressive spike, though, the shares are only up 6% year-to-date. And, most importantly for investors looking to get in here, the stock still looks like a bargain at 10.2 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E).

With a robust insurance business and one of the best investors in Prem Watsa (many call him Canada’s Warren Buffett) running the show, I think Fairfax ought to be worth a much larger premium.

Even at fresh new highs, FFH stock looks like a name that’s supported by even stronger fundamentals. Strong underwriting, a robust portfolio of businesses, and a star investor are what you’re getting and at such a modest multiple that makes little sense.

CIBC

CIBC (TSX: CM) looks like another modestly-valued winner in the financial scene poised to keep on winning going into the new year and beyond. Shares of CM have been hot of late, soaring more than 83% in just two years. Indeed, big returns from the Big Six banks.

Despite the explosive run, I still think there’s an encore to be had as macro conditions remain favourable, as CIBC continues to make wise moves across the board. The 2.6% yield is solid, and the 15.8 times trailing P/E is a low price to pay for a premium company in a robust, rising-rate environment, in my view.

While the road ahead could be choppier in 2027, I’d not hesitate to treat any dips as opportunities to buy. CIBC’s one of the standout performers worth stashing away for the long haul, whether you’re looking to ride the rally or keep collecting the fast-growing dividend.