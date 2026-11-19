Retirees should look at their unique situation around longevity, health, savings, and taxes to decide whether to delay CPP to 70. Talk to a financial planner if you’re unsure.

The right choice depends on longevity, health, savings, and taxes: delaying gives stronger longevity protection and can ease portfolio withdrawals, but isn’t ideal for those needing immediate income or with shorter life expectancies.

If you can bridge the gap, dividend stocks like Capital Power (TSX: CPX) — offering roughly a 4.4% yield and a long history of raises — can provide interim income, though dividends aren’t guaranteed and carry company-specific risks.

Delaying CPP to 70 increases monthly benefits by up to 42% (0.7% per month after 65) and is inflation-indexed, but requires forgoing five years of payments.

For Canadians approaching retirement, deciding when to start Canada Pension Plan (CPP) benefits can have a lasting impact on financial security. While receiving payments at age 60 may seem appealing, waiting until 70 can deliver significantly larger monthly cheques for life. But is delaying CPP really worth it?

For healthy retirees with sufficient savings, investments, and other income sources, the answer could be yes. Combining a higher CPP benefit with dividend-paying stocks, such as Capital Power (TSX: CPX), could help create lasting retirement income.

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Why waiting until 70 can pay off

Canadians can begin collecting CPP as early as 60, but doing so comes with a permanent reduction in monthly benefits. Starting at 65 provides the standard retirement pension, while delaying until 70 increases payments by 0.7% for every month after 65, up to a maximum boost of 42%.

That is a substantial difference. Someone entitled to $858 monthly at 65 could receive about $1,218 at 70, assuming the same underlying entitlement and applicable adjustments.

Even better, CPP benefits are indexed to inflation, helping retirees preserve their purchasing power over time. Unlike investment income, CPP payments are not exposed to stock market volatility.

Of course, waiting means giving up five years of potential payments. The decision therefore depends on life expectancy, health, savings, taxes and other retirement income. Someone who lives well into their eighties or nineties may benefit considerably from delaying, while someone with serious health concerns may prefer collecting earlier.

Capital Power offers dividend income

Delaying CPP does not mean retirees must sacrifice income entirely. Building a portfolio of established dividend-paying companies can help bridge the gap between retirement and age 70.

One good example is Capital Power, a Canadian utility stock with exposure to electricity markets and a portfolio of power-generating assets. Its business operates in an essential sector, since households and businesses depend on reliable electricity regardless of economic conditions.

For income-focused investors, Capital Power offers an opportunity to collect dividends while potentially benefiting from long-term business growth. Its dividend payments can help cover everyday expenses, reducing the need to withdraw money from other investments.

However, investors should remember that dividends are never guaranteed. Companies are only obliged to pay out dividends they have declared.

Capital Power is innately a capital-intensive business that could face financing costs, operational challenges, regulatory changes, and fluctuations in electricity markets.

That said, the utility stock has increased its dividend for about 12 consecutive years. Its 10-year dividend growth rate was about 6.7%, demonstrating its ability to navigate different economic environments while raising its payout.

At about $64 per share at writing, Capital Power offers a nice dividend yield of nearly 4.4%. At this quotation, the analyst consensus price target also indicates the stock may be trading at a discount of about 16%. So, retirees could investigate it for long-term dividend income at a reasonable price.

Remember that a diversified portfolio is a must. Relying too heavily on one stock could expose retirement savings and retirement income to unnecessary company-specific risks.

Is the wait worth it?

The strongest argument for delaying CPP is longevity protection. A larger, inflation-adjusted government pension provides dependable income for as long as you live. This can reduce pressure on investment portfolios, particularly during market downturns when selling stocks may lock in losses.

That said, delaying is not automatically the right decision. Retirees who need income immediately, have shorter life expectancies, or lack sufficient savings may be better served by starting CPP earlier.

Retiree takeaway

Delaying CPP until 70 can be a good retirement strategy for Canadians who can comfortably fund their early retirement years. Pairing a larger lifetime pension with carefully selected dividend stocks, such as Capital Power, could provide a reassuring combination of dependable income and investment potential. Ultimately, the smartest decision is not simply about getting the biggest CPP cheque; it is about building a retirement plan that delivers financial confidence, flexibility, and lasting peace of mind.