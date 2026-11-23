The company offers both stability and growth potential, with strong re-contracting opportunities at higher power prices, development opportunities at existing sites, and a stellar 10-year dividend track record.

Markets have fallen sharply from October highs (TSX down 9%, S&P 500 down 11%, NASDAQ down nearly 20%), creating volatility that makes defensive dividend stocks all the more attractive.

Stock markets are down big from October highs. This has caused a lot of investor fear and uncertainty, as they grapple with some questions. Are we heading toward a bear market? Is this a good buying opportunity?

To get a sense of how far down we’ve gone, let’s take a look at some of North America’s indices. The TSX Composite Index has fallen 9% since its October highs but is 8% higher year-to-date. Similarly, the S&P 500 is down 11% from its October highs, but is up 4% year-to-date. Finally, the NASDAQ has fallen almost 20% from its October highs, a reflection of the carnage of artificial intelligence, or AI, stocks. Year-to-date, it’s trading at roughly the same level.

This highly volatile and uncertain environment is the reason I keep coming back to Capital Power Corp. (TSX: CPX), a dividend stock that can help us mitigate the risks of the market.

Let’s take a look.

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A safe and reliable dividend

The benefits of dividend stocks are plenty. For one, they give investors a regular and predictable supplemental income stream. Also, dividend stocks are usually backed by more mature, stable businesses that have stood the test of time. In theory, all of this makes dividend stocks less volatile.

Capital Power is special because not only is it a mature and stable dividend stock, but it’s also in the very secure and defensive utility industry. This means a highly regulated revenue stream, demand that’s unaffected by the macro-economic environment, and long-term staying power.

Power demand is experiencing a very robust resurgence. It’s being driven by some very key secular trends that have longevity and resilience. This includes electrification, population growth, digitization, and liquefied natural gas. In fact, we are entering a period of unprecedented demand growth, which will benefit players like Capital Power, as the power generation business and infrastructure become increasingly valuable.

A fast-growing utility business

Capital Power is a leading North American power producer that develops, acquires, and optimizes power generation facilities. The company’s main focus is on natural gas-fired generation (90% natural gas weighting), which involves burning methane to create electricity.

At this time, the company has a solid foundation of high-quality contracted cash flows. These cash flows are long-term in nature and stable. In fact, 75% of the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are under long-term contracts, with an average contract life of 9 to 11 years. Also, 80% to 90% is with investment-grade partners.

In terms of growth, Capital Power has doubled its operating cash flows since 2018 to $911 million in 2025. Looking ahead, the company’s upside remains significant, with strong opportunities to re-contract at higher power prices. In addition to this, the strong demand that Capital Power is seeing from utilities is creating real development opportunities at existing sites. Finally, the company continues to evaluate possible acquisitions.

A dividend stock with a strong track record

Capital Power is a dividend stock that has a stellar dividend track record. In the last 10 years, Capital Power’s annual dividend has increased more than 80% to the current $2.82. This equates to a CAGR of 6.1%. This is high for a utility company.

The bottom line

It is in times like these that a dividend stock like Capital Power becomes even more valuable to investors. We can feel the volatility and uncertainty in the market today. I recently added Capital Power to my portfolio to serve as a shelter and a calm in the storm.