These two lesser-known Canadian industrial stocks offer impressive financial growth and promising expansion opportunities that could reward patient investors.

Both Canadian industrial stocks offer attractive growth potential beyond the market’s most popular investment choices.

Calian is benefiting from strong demand for defence and space solutions, with rising earnings and a substantial contract backlog.

If you’re worried you’ve missed the opportunity to invest in Canada’s next generation of successful growth companies, I believe there’s still reason to keep looking. After all, attractive long-term investment opportunities aren’t always limited to popular growth stocks.

Canada’s industrial sector has several well-established companies with proven operations, specialized expertise, and opportunities to expand over time. Some of these businesses may not receive much attention from investors but they do serve important industries and generate consistent revenue. That’s why I believe investors willing to research less familiar companies can uncover opportunities that are easy to overlook when market attention is concentrated elsewhere.

In this article, I’ll highlight two hidden gems in Canada’s industrial sector that could deliver solid returns for long-term investors.

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Savaria stock

The first Canadian industrial stock worth considering right now is Savaria (TSX: SIS), a Laval-based firm that develops accessibility and patient care solutions. Its products range from home elevators and stairlifts to wheelchair lifts and medical beds.

Savaria stock has gained 31% year to date to currently trade at $29.86 per share, giving it a market cap of $2.2 billion. It also offers a 2% annualized dividend yield with monthly payouts.

SIS stock’s strong performance comes as Savaria continues to grow its business and improve profitability. In the third quarter, the company’s revenue increased 9% year-over-year (YoY) to $245 million, driven mainly by 6.8% organic growth and contributions from quality acquisitions.

Even more encouraging was its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), which rose 9.5% YoY to a record $52.1 million. At the same time, its adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter remained strong at 21.2%. Meanwhile, Savaria’s operating income surged nearly 29%.

Beyond its improving financial performance, Savaria is actively expanding its business. In July, it acquired Italian residential lift manufacturer Vipal, strengthening its presence in the accessibility market. The company also recently introduced its larger Luma L through-floor lift, creating another opportunity to attract customers seeking convenient mobility solutions.

Interestingly, Savaria aims to increase its revenue by nearly 12% annually through 2030, targeting around $1.6 billion in annual sales while maintaining adjusted EBITDA margins of at least 20%.

With an aging population supporting demand for accessibility products, Savaria’s growing product portfolio and improving profitability make it an attractive industrial stock to hold for the long term.

Calian Group stock

Another hidden gem in Canada’s industrial sector that investors shouldn’t overlook is Calian Group (TSX: CGY). This Ottawa-based company provides specialized solutions for defence, space, healthcare, and other critical infrastructure markets.

After soaring 42% year-to-date, Calian stock currently trades at $78.75 per share with a market cap of about $907 million. At this market price, it has a 1.3% dividend yield and distributes its payouts quarterly.

Strong business momentum in Calian’s defence and space operations has helped the company regain investor confidence of late. In the June quarter, the company’s revenue jumped 20% YoY to a record $230.4 million. Notably, its organic growth accounted for 16 percentage points of this increase, backed by strong demand for its specialized services.

Adding to the optimism, Calian’s profitability is improving even faster, with its adjusted quarterly EBITDA surging 35% YoY as higher revenue helped expand margins.

Meanwhile, the company’s portfolio of long-term contracts is growing consistently. The company ended June with a massive $1.4 billion order backlog, including roughly $1 billion related to defence operations.

Recently, Calian secured a 15-year British Army training agreement worth about $296 million in August, providing greater visibility into its future revenue.

Given its strong financial growth, expanding defence contracts, and focus on critical infrastructure solutions, Calian could be an excellent industrial stock for investors seeking long-term growth opportunities.