The strategy can sacrifice equity upside and suffer substantial losses during market sell-offs, making MOAT more suitable as a specialized income holding.

Generating a 12% yield from a conventional stock or bond portfolio isn’t easy. Most investments offering that level of income involve additional risks or more complex strategies.

One popular approach is selling covered calls. These strategies generate income by collecting option premiums in exchange for giving up some of the potential upside on stocks the fund already owns.

But there’s another way to generate option income: selling cash-secured puts. There aren’t many Canadian exchange-traded funds (ETFs) built around this approach. One notable exception is the Moat Active Premium Yield ETF (TSX: MOAT).

MOAT combines an actively managed stock-selection process with cash-secured put writing to generate monthly distributions. For investors seeking higher income, I think it’s worth understanding how the strategy works and what risks come with it.

Source: Getty Images

How MOAT generates income

The first part of MOAT’s strategy involves identifying companies with wide economic moats. An economic moat is a durable competitive advantage that helps a business defend its market position and profitability over time.

These advantages might include strong brands, high switching costs, intellectual property, network effects, or economies of scale. MOAT’s managers use a proprietary investment process to identify companies they believe possess these characteristics.

However, the ETF doesn’t necessarily purchase those stocks outright. Instead, it primarily sells cash-secured put options on selected companies, collecting premiums in exchange for agreeing to buy their shares at specified strike prices.

For example, suppose a stock trades at $100 and MOAT’s managers believe it would represent an attractive investment at $90. They could sell a put option with a $90 strike price and collect a premium upfront.

If the stock remains above $90 through expiration, the option generally expires worthless, and the fund keeps the premium without purchasing the shares. If the stock falls below $90 and the option is assigned, MOAT must purchase the shares at the agreed strike price. The premium collected reduces the effective purchase cost, although it doesn’t eliminate the possibility of losses.

This approach can generate income while potentially allowing the managers to acquire selected stocks at prices they consider attractive. However, it also means MOAT may miss substantial gains when those stocks rally without being assigned.

A high yield with important trade-offs

MOAT charges a 0.75% management fee. Its management expense ratio (MER) isn’t yet available because the fund hasn’t completed a full reporting year. The ETF’s latest monthly distribution was $0.22 per unit, equivalent to an annualized distribution yield of approximately 13.4% at the prevailing unit price.

That’s considerably higher than the yield available from most conventional Canadian dividend ETFs. However, I’d be careful about interpreting that figure as an investment return. The 13.4% yield annualizes the latest monthly payment. Future distributions can change depending on option premiums, market volatility, and the fund’s investment results.

There’s another important distinction: MOAT’s strategy isn’t designed to capture the full upside of the stocks it targets. When markets rise strongly, the ETF may collect premiums while missing much of the appreciation enjoyed by investors who own those shares directly.

As a result, I wouldn’t expect substantial long-term share price appreciation from MOAT. Its primary appeal is the cash income it seeks to generate, although some capital appreciation remains possible. The downside risk is also meaningful.

During a sharp market sell-off, put options can move deeply into the money, potentially forcing the fund to acquire stocks at prices above their prevailing market values. The premiums collected provide only a limited cushion against those losses.

That means MOAT can experience substantial declines in net asset value even while continuing to make monthly distributions. For these reasons, I’d view MOAT primarily as a specialized income investment rather than a substitute for a diversified long-term equity portfolio.