Canadian REITs can still be a solid way to boost TFSA monthly income even with rate uncertainty, since trying to time Bank of Canada moves isn’t necessary for long-term income investing.

TFSA investors seeking to crank up their monthly passive income might wish to look into Canadian REITs, especially as they shrug off initial rate-hike concerns and look to the real long-term value to be had from the cash cows.

Of course, there’s no avoiding the rate sensitivity of the REITs, but, at the end of the day, trying to predict what the Bank of Canada will do next with rates is not a game that income investors should seek to play. In my view, there are some very high-quality distributions that will be paid as Canada’s central bank tightens a bit more.

On the other side of what could be a short-lived hiking cycle, we might just see cuts, and if AI delivers on the productivity gains and disinflationary impact, perhaps rates could settle lower for longer, making today’s slate of REITs compelling as investors grow jittery over how high rates could go while some look to de-risk and move from REITs and other “risky” asset classes into GICs, money markets or cash, even as inflation remains a tad hotter than 3%.

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H&R REIT

In any case, consider shares of H&R REIT (TSX: HR.UN), a 6.2% yielder that’s a country mile away from its all-time highs. Undoubtedly, the 2020 COVID crash hit the REIT particularly hard, and the shares still have a long way to go before returning to those pre-pandemic heights.

While the name might not be long forgotten by most other income investors who want yield and more share price stability, I do think that the diversified REIT is a standout for deep-value seekers who want to be paid well to wait for a turnaround. Indeed, investors in the name have been waiting for quite a while. Any sudden rallies following promising results don’t seem to be leading to sustained highs.

As the firm continues with asset sales, questions linger as to what the endgame will be for the fallen real estate titan. With unitholders voting against a takeover bid from GO Residential, the revamped management team has a tough task on their hands as they look to help the REIT turn a corner and march higher.

In my view, there are numerous pathways that H&R can go down. Any way you look at it, H&R’s assets, I believe, are heavily underestimated. With a steady 6.2%-yielding distribution, an improving mix (every office asset sale makes H&R that much more intriguing), and enough wiggle room to return more capital to shareholders, I’d not look to give up on the monthly payer.

Is H&R REIT a rather complicated story in the REIT space?

Perhaps. But management looks poised to simplify as it continues to pursue efforts to trim away at the office exposure while putting more focus on residential and industrial, two places that investors should want to be in the REIT space.

It’ll be interesting to see where the firm goes now that the proposed breakup has fallen through. Either way, patient investors might just have one of the cheapest dividends on their hands with the name at these depths.