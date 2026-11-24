TSX investors will closely watch Canada-U.S. trade developments today, while NVIDIA’s leadership controversy, mixed commodity prices, and quarterly earnings from Alimentation Couche-Tard and George Weston could also shape market sentiment.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 24

Mixed commodity prices could limit TSX gains at the open today, while investors watch Canada-U.S. trade talks, the tech sector rally, and fresh corporate earnings.

First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) climbed 4.4% as formal talks with Panama's government raised hopes of reopening its major copper mine.

The TSX Composite surged 892 points as recovering metals prices, easing bond yields, and a tech rally helped the Canadian stocks end their seven-session losing streak.

After tanking by 8% last week, Canadian stocks started the new week with a strong recovery as rebounding metals prices, easing bond yields, and prospects of a Canada-U.S. trade deal boosted investor confidence, while a sharp rebound in global technology shares following Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as NVIDIA‘s CEO further encouraged investors to return to riskier assets. The S&P/TSX Composite Index surged by 892 points, or 2.7%, to settle at 34,082 – posting its biggest single-day percentage gain in over 19 months and ending the benchmark’s seven-day losing streak.

Even as select utility and energy stocks trended lower, solid intraday gains in most other key market sectors, including mining, tech, and consumer cyclicals, reflected a notable improvement in TSX investors’ risk appetite.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Montage Gold, NovaGold Resources, Hammond Power Solutions, Seabridge Gold, and AbraSilver Resource were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each jumping by more than 11%.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSX: FM) were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they climbed by 4.4%. This rally in FM stock came after the Canadian copper miner reportedly entered formal negotiations with Panama’s government over the future of its Cobre Panama mine.

According to a recent report by the Canadian Mining Journal, the discussions could pave the way for the reopening of First Quantum’s large copper mine, which has remained shut since November 2023 following public protests and a court ruling that invalidated its operating contract. Before its closure, the mine accounted for roughly 40% of First Quantum’s revenue, making it a key contributor to the company’s financial performance. Although a decision on restarting production is not expected immediately, the beginning of formal talks fuelled investor optimism about First Quantum’s long-term production and earnings recovery prospects, driving FM stock higher.

In contrast, Strathcona Resources, Telus, Parex Resources, and Kelt Exploration slipped by at least 3.5% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Telus, Kinross Gold, and Baytex Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Silver and copper prices fell again in early Tuesday trading, while most other commodities were largely flat. Given these mixed movements in commodity prices, the main TSX index could remain largely flat at the open today.

Meanwhile, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on further developments in Canada-U.S. trade negotiations after U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer’s recent indication that the two countries were fairly close to reaching an agreement.

Investors are also likely to monitor whether the NVIDIA-led technology sector rally can sustain its momentum, especially as Jensen Huang’s reinstatement has drawn bipartisan criticism from U.S. lawmakers amid ongoing investigations into his conduct and business dealings.

On the geopolitical front, tensions in the Middle East remain elevated after Iran vowed to counter the U.S. naval blockade of its ports, while British maritime authorities confirmed another tanker attack near the Strait of Hormuz. These developments could keep global energy prices volatile and influence investor sentiment on the resource-heavy TSX throughout the session today.

On the corporate events side, Alimentation Couche-Tard and George Weston will announce their latest quarterly results today.

Market movers on the TSX today