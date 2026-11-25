Looking for some buying opportunities? These two TSX growth stocks are opportunities you just can’t ignore this fall.

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) : Offers strong growth with U.S. expansion, aiming to double U.S. stores and benefiting from a cash-rich balance sheet.

With the S&P/TSX Composite Index declining by 5% in the past month, there certainly is a feeling that the market is a little jittery. Yet, these jitters can be an opportunity. Often the best growth stocks pull back on the same fears that the broader market experiences.

You can use these dips as opportunities to build or add to favourite positions. If you are looking to buy or add stocks, here are two top TSX growth stocks you shouldn’t ignore on a pullback.

Source: Getty Images

Aritzia: A long-term growth stock

The first stock you can’t ignore is Aritzia (TSX: ATZ). This TSX stock is up 27% this year despite experiencing four individual drawdowns of 20% or worse!

That is the cost of owning this quality company. Its stock is economically sensitive and sometimes it draws down randomly. Yet, if you held long-term, the results are pretty impressive. Aritzia stock is up 499% in the past three years and 723% in the past 10 years.

The company’s strategy to spread “Everyday Luxury” apparel has gained traction in the U.S. Its U.S. boutique count has surpassed Canada’s. Even after several quarters where same-store sales growth has been over 30%, it continues to believe it can more than double sales and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) over the next five years.

Aritzia still has room to more than double its current U.S. store count. It also has international expansion on the horizon. With a cash-rich balance sheet and strong cash generation, the fashion retailer has the firepower to fuel its growth investments.

I wouldn’t call this stock cheap today at 30 times trailing earnings. However, for its growth potential, this TSX stock is not crazy expensive. If it sees any further market-related drawdown, it could be a good buy.

Descartes Systems Group: A software stock winning from AI

Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) is another TSX stock you shouldn’t ignore. Despite experiencing one of its largest drawdowns over the past year, it has been gaining momentum. It has seen a 48% drawdown in its shares since the fall of 2025. Fortunately, it has regained over half of those losses this year.

The market was worried about the effects of AI on its software business. So far, the company has demonstrated that AI is a net positive for its business.

Descartes provides a logistics network that connects trade and shipping participants around the world. It complements this network with a suite of software services that save customers time, money, and effort.

It is using AI to turn its vast swaths of network data into useful software applications. The company appears to be taking market share due to this capacity.

Last quarter, the software firm grew revenues 12% and adjusted EBITDA rose 18%. EBITDA margins are sitting at 47%, which demonstrates Descartes’ incredible profitability. It generated over $80 million of free cash flow in the quarter.

Despite several large acquisitions, this TSX stock still sits in a comfortable net cash position. Further growth from acquisitions is likely.

Like Aritzia, Descartes is not a cheap stock. It trades for 42 times trailing earnings. Its 10-year average is closer to 76, so that tells you where the stock currently stands. On a free cash flow basis, this TSX stock is much cheaper at only 25 times. If this stock were to dip, it would be a good buying opportunity for a well-managed, highly profitable network/software company.