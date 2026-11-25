Surge Energy (TSX:SGY) has raised its monthly dividend by 6%, starting with the December 2026 payout, bringing its yield to a juicy 5.7% annually.

Many income investors naturally crowd into the same household-name Big-Six bank stocks, utilities and pipeline giants for dividend paycheques while overlooking a small $950 million Canadian oil producer that’s quietly depositing cash into shareholders’ accounts every single month.

Surge Energy (TSX: SGY), an under-the-radar oil exploration and production company, will pay a generous 5.7% dividend yield in monthly installments for 2027. Management has just rewarded shareholders with a 6% dividend hike to $0.045833 per share, effective with the December 2026 payout, marking the company’s third dividend increase since 2023. Management keeps supporting the energy stock’s future value through a stock repurchase program that’s reducing investor claims on its growing cash flow. Income-oriented investors have reason to take a closer look at this monthly dividend stock for potential additions to passive income portfolios over the next year.

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Cash flow discipline behind Surge Energy stock’s monthly dividend

In upstream energy production, accounting earnings often obscure true cash flow generation due to non-cash depletion charges, which is why institutional analysts evaluate dividend safety through adjusted funds flow (AFF) and free cash flow. On both counts, Surge Energy’s third-quarter 2026 performance stood out.

Despite losing production days to bad weather, quarterly revenue surged 34% year over year on the strength of a 37% jump in realized oil prices and firmer natural gas realizations. Pricing tailwinds lifted AFF per share by 14% and helped the company generate roughly $74 million in operating cash flow. Even after stepping up investments in property, plant, and equipment by 85% and covering well decommissioning costs, Surge produced $15.6 million in quarterly free cash flow and distributed just 16% of its AFF to shareholders via monthly dividends.

Comfortable margin of safety

A wide margin of safety on Surge Energy’s dividend extends into next year. Surge’s new $0.55 annualized dividend represents roughly $54 million in total cash outflows, or a conservative 15% of the $355 million in operating cash flow management projects for 2027 at an average West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude price of US$80 per barrel.

With WTI averaging US$85.68 per barrel during the third quarter, and Surge’s 2026 budget built around a far more cautious US$65 per barrel WTI, management has enjoyed ample room to allocate surplus cash across multiple priorities as oil prices firm.

Rather than stretching its payout, Surge is reinvesting for durability and per-share value. The company increased its annual waterflood budget tenfold from $2 million in 2024 to $21 million in 2026, a capital-efficient initiative expected to support up to 57% of oil production in 2027 by enhancing reservoir recovery and curbing natural well-decline rates.

Meanwhile, net debt fell 8% to $200 million last quarter, leaving leverage at a prudent 0.6 times annualized AFF entering the fourth quarter of 2026. Management also retired $21.2 million of common stock through the first three quarters of 2026 and plans to repurchase up to $60 million more in 2027 if WTI holds near US$80 per barrel.

Stock repurchases reduce equity claims on the monthly dividend payer’s future distributable cash flow.

Weighing commodity risks and the short interest

No upstream oil dividend is immune to the commodity price cycle. While several investment banking analysts anticipate a “higher for longer” crude environment, oil prices remain notoriously vulnerable to geopolitical flare-ups, wars, and shifting supply-and-demand balances. Investors should recognize that sustained periods of depressed oil prices inevitably compress cash flows across the sector and test payout resilience.

At the same time, short interest currently sits at 6% of Surge Energy’s public float. While a 6% short position signals measurable skepticism, often reflecting bearish bets on crude prices or hedging activity around energy stocks, it also creates potential upside fuel if oil stays resilient and management executes its $60 million stock buyback program next year.

Trading at a cheap forward P/E of 6 times and a forward price-to-free-cash-flow (P/FCF) multiple of 4.5, Surge Energy is a potentially undervalued Canadian energy stock you can buy for monthly passive income.

Investors comfortable with riding out energy price swings may consider Surge Energy stock as it blends a well-covered 5.7% monthly dividend yield, lower balance sheet leverage, increased investment in production, and disciplined capital returns policies into an intriguing passive income play.