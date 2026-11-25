Buy Enbridge and Fortis, two stocks that have been resilient over the long term, with track records of rising dividends and returns.

Market Down? How to Use Volatility to Your Advantage if You Have Cash to Spare

Fortis boasts 53 consecutive years of dividend increases and recently dropped over 10% from $83 to $74 (before recovering above $84), with management describing current business fundamentals as exceptionally strong.

Enbridge stock has fallen nearly 20% since summer despite 31 consecutive years of dividend growth and 1,500%+ stock price appreciation over its history, creating an attractive buying opportunity.

A down market can be one of the best opportunities for long-term investors. It’s a time when the market starts to behave based on fearful emotions. This fear makes many investors sell even those stocks that are strong long-term performers. Hence, we get the volatility that creates opportunities to buy solid companies at a discount.

Assuming that one has some money to spare, it would be a wise idea to grab this opportunity when it arises. Like today. While there may certainly be more downside, many stocks have fallen enough to consider whether stepping in and buying might be the right move.

Let’s take a look at a couple of stocks that I always try to add when they get swept under by selling pressure driven by general market uneasiness and fear.

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Buy stocks like Enbridge in a down market

As one of North America’s major energy infrastructure companies, Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) has stood the test of time.

The company has paid out a growing dividend for 31 consecutive years. Furthermore, during those years, Enbridge’s stock price has increased by more than 1,500%. These years included years of market turmoil due to bubbles, energy costs, the financial crisis, and more. Yet, Enbridge remained the pillar of strength, predictability, and resilience.

Today, Enbridge stock is in an even more attractive position. The company has de-risked its business by buying U.S. utility assets, and Enbridge stock is enjoying one of the most bullish energy environments in a long time. This is being driven by strong demand due to electrification, artificial intelligence (AI) data centres, global demand for North America’s liquefied natural gas (LNG), and increased industrial demand.

In short, Enbridge is looking forward to a bright future, and I would add the stock on any significant weakness. In the company’s latest quarter, utilization remained high, cash flows remained strong, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 6.5% to $0.49.

Enbridge’s stock price has fallen almost 20% since the summer. This is looking more and more like an attractive buying opportunity.

Add to positions in Fortis

Not surprisingly, Fortis Inc. (TSX: FTS) is benefiting from the same fundamentals that Enbridge is benefiting from. Power demand is rapidly rising, and utilities like Fortis are reaping the rewards.

Like Enbridge, Fortis stock has a long history of dividend growth and resiliency – through good times and bad. In fact, Fortis has a history of 53 consecutive years of dividend increases. Clearly, this company has maintained its position as a reliable and growing dividend payer through all economic environments.

Looking ahead, I expect this to continue to be the case. In the company’s most recent conference call, management commented that the fundamentals of its business are exceptionally strong – one of the busiest and most positive in more than 10 years. It’s a consistent message that we’re hearing, and it’s backed by results.

Fortis’ stock price fell a few months ago, from summer highs of approximately $83 to September lows of approximately $74. That’s a more than 10% drop in a little over a month. The stock has since recovered back to above $84.

I would keep Fortis on my watchlist and add it when the market gets spooked and takes Fortis stock down with it, as this stock continues to have a strong long-term outlook.

The bottom line

While I don’t advocate for short-term trading, there are moments when investors can take advantage of down markets, or short-term volatility, to create some real value for our portfolios. I would keep Enbridge and Fortis stock in mind, with the intention of adding if and when the market experiences some real downward pressure and takes these two quality stocks down with it.