See how $10,000 invested in ZSP grew over time and what more conservative stock market return assumptions could mean for Canadian investors.

How Long Does It Take $10,000 to Grow in the Stock Market? A Realistic Timeline

ZSP turned $10,000 into approximately $95,197 between November 2012 and November 2026, benefiting from strong U.S. equity performance and currency movements.

The Rule of 72 offers a useful estimate of how quickly investments can double, but actual results depend on asset allocation, market conditions, and investment choices.

You’ve probably heard of the Rule of 72, a popular investing shortcut that estimates how long it takes your money to double. Simply divide 72 by your assumed annual rate of return. At 7%, for example, your investment would roughly double in 10 years.

But this is a rule of thumb, not a financial law. How quickly $10,000 grows depends on several factors, starting with your asset allocation. A portfolio invested entirely in stocks will generally have greater long-term growth potential than one split between stocks and bonds, although it will also experience greater volatility.

Macroeconomic conditions matter, too. Interest rates, inflation, corporate earnings, and starting valuations can all influence returns – so can geography and investment style, including whether your portfolio favours growth or value stocks. Over the past decade, investors who concentrated heavily on U.S. equities, particularly large-cap growth stocks, generally enjoyed exceptional returns.

To illustrate how quickly $10,000 could have grown during this period, let’s examine the BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX: ZSP).

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How $10,000 invested in ZSP performed

ZSP is a straightforward index ETF that tracks the S&P 500, providing exposure to 500 leading U.S. companies. Its holdings include many of America’s largest technology, financial, healthcare, and consumer businesses. Because the index is weighted by market capitalization, its largest companies account for a substantial portion of the portfolio.

The ETF charges a management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.09%, equivalent to approximately $9 annually on a $10,000 investment, assuming its value remains unchanged.

Another important feature is that ZSP is unhedged to the Canadian dollar. This means Canadian investors are exposed to movements in the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar. If the U.S. dollar strengthens, ZSP’s Canadian-dollar returns generally benefit. If it weakens, currency movements can reduce returns.

According to BMO’s historical growth illustration, $10,000 invested in ZSP on November 14, 2012, would have grown to approximately $95,197 by November 9, 2026. That’s nearly 9.5 times the original investment over roughly 14 years. The ETF generated a 15.52% annualized total return over the trailing 10 years.

Those figures demonstrate how powerful long-term compounding can be when an investor benefits from a sustained period of strong market performance. However, I’d be careful about treating this historical experience as a realistic forecast.

What these returns assume and what I’d expect going forward

First, BMO’s growth illustration assumes an investor purchased ZSP at the beginning of the period and held it continuously through November 9, 2026. It also assumes every distribution was reinvested, with no taxes or trading commissions deducted.

That’s a relatively idealized scenario. Real investors may sell during market downturns, withdraw money for unexpected expenses, or fail to reinvest distributions immediately. Taxes in non-registered accounts and trading costs can also reduce the amount.

On the other hand, most people don’t invest $10,000 once and never contribute again. Adding money regularly can substantially increase your eventual portfolio value, even if some contributions happen near market peaks.

That’s one reason I favour dollar-cost averaging: investing a consistent amount at regular intervals rather than trying to predict the best time to buy. It won’t guarantee better returns than investing a lump sum immediately, and it won’t prevent losses. However, it can reduce the temptation to make emotional market-timing decisions while building a disciplined savings habit.

I’d also emphasize that ZSP’s historical performance benefited from an unusually favourable combination of circumstances. U.S. stocks outperformed many international markets, large-cap growth companies delivered exceptional returns, and the U.S. dollar appreciated against the Canadian dollar over much of the period.

I wouldn’t automatically expect those conditions to repeat. For my own long-term planning, I’d use a more conservative assumption of approximately 10% annualized nominal returns for a globally diversified equity portfolio over the next two decades. After accounting for an assumed 3% annual inflation rate, the corresponding inflation-adjusted return would be approximately 7%.

The important distinction is that investment growth rarely follows a smooth trajectory. Some years will produce substantial gains, while others may bring double-digit losses. For that reason, I’d focus less on predicting exactly when $10,000 will double and more on maintaining a diversified portfolio, contributing consistently, and staying invested long enough for compounding to work.