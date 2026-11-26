The TSX could struggle for direction today as investors weigh mixed commodity prices against improving Canada-U.S. trade prospects, with trading volumes likely to remain light due to the U.S. holiday.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 26

Mixed commodity prices and the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday could keep TSX trading subdued today, while Canada-U.S. trade negotiations remain in focus.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) rose on strong revenue and adjusted earnings growth, while CIBC (TSX:CM) fell 1.6% despite its Middle East expansion plans.

The TSX Composite Index rebounded 218 points on Wednesday as recovering commodity prices, strong U.S. economic growth, and trade deal optimism lifted investor sentiment.

The Canadian stock market rollercoaster continued on Wednesday as a recovery in oil and precious metals prices, much stronger-than-expected preliminary U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) data for the third quarter, and renewed optimism surrounding Canada-U.S. trade negotiations boosted investor confidence. Despite opening more than 1% lower amid volatility in gold and silver prices, the S&P/TSX Composite Index staged a sharp recovery later in the session to close 218 points, or 0.6%, higher at 34,180.

Even as some key sectors like consumer staples and healthcare saw weakness, strong gains in mining, energy, and real estate stocks lifted the TSX benchmark, extending its week-to-date gains to nearly 3%.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

5N Plus, First Quantum Minerals, Avino Silver & Gold Mines, and G Mining Ventures were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each jumping by at least 5.9%.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD) also trended higher as the Laval-based convenience store giant announced its second-quarter fiscal 2027 (ended in October) financial results. Its quarterly revenue jumped 26.1% year-over-year due to higher fuel selling prices, organic growth in its convenience store business, and contributions from acquisitions.

Although Couche-Tard’s net earnings fell 6.7% amid foreign exchange losses and acquisition-related expenses, its adjusted earnings rose 7.7% to US$0.84 per share. Meanwhile, the company confirmed that it had received all regulatory approvals for its proposed US$8.4 billion acquisition of Polish convenience retailer Żabka Group, with its tender offer expected to close on December 7. Notably, ATD stock has risen nearly 14% so far in 2026.

In contrast, Tributary Exploration, Celestica, Extendicare, and Strathcona Resources slid by at least 2% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX: CM) also fell 1.6% even as the Toronto-based lender highlighted its plans to expand its capital markets operations into the Middle East. In an announcement, CIBC outlined its intention to establish a permanent office in Abu Dhabi to strengthen the bank’s relationships with sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and other large institutional investors across the Gulf region.

CIBC expects its new office to help connect Middle Eastern investors with opportunities in areas such as corporate finance, infrastructure, and energy transition. While this expansion could open up new revenue growth opportunities for the Canadian lender in the long run, the positive development seemingly failed to lift investor sentiment.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Ivanhoe Mines, Telus, Whitecap Resources, and Enbridge were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were mixed in early Thursday trading, pointing to a flat open for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major economic or corporate releases are due this morning, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on further developments surrounding Canada-U.S. trade relations. In a Wednesday interview with CNBC, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer indicated that an eventual trade agreement would need to accommodate Canada’s interests, although disagreements over steel, aluminum, and automotive tariffs remain unresolved.

Meanwhile, trading volumes on the Toronto Stock Exchange could remain relatively light today due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

Market movers on the TSX today