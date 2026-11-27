Canada is ramping up defence spending towards a NATO target, and a fresh $15 million contract has strengthened the bull case for Firan Technology Group stock.

A key valuation metric implies the defense stock could be undervalued given its earnings growth potential.

Canadian aerospace and defence sector rising star Firan Technology Group’s (TSX: FTG) stock surged 6% on Thursday, November 26, as investors rotated back into Canadian defence suppliers. If you missed the rally, don’t assume the opportunity has passed. Even after Thursday’s bounce, the TSX growth stock still trades roughly 12.5% below its late-October highs near $35.42. More importantly, two major November catalysts – a fresh $15 million domestic defence contract and Ottawa’s multi-billion-dollar Budget 2026 military blueprint – have strengthened the long-term investment thesis for this under-the-radar Canadian defence stock.

FTG could be one of the best-placed defence stocks to buy now for Canadian investors looking to put some cash to work in a structural growth theme. Here’s why.

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Ottawa’s sustained defence push meets Firan Technology stock’s $15 million catalyst

Canada’s military procurement landscape is undergoing its biggest transformation in decades. On November 5, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne tabled Budget 2026, setting core defence spending at $75.1 billion in 2026–27, and targeting a $99.2 billion expenditure by 2030, as Canada commits to rebuild the Canadian Armed Forces.

Having met NATO’s 2% of GDP spending benchmark ahead of schedule, Canada is now charting a path toward NATO’s 5% defence-and-security target by 2035. Ottawa is expanding domestic defence industrial capacity, supporting quantum signal processing, and strengthening sovereign space capabilities too.

Firan Technology is already capturing that spending growth momentum. Just one day before the federal budget, the company announced that its Toronto circuit-board division secured a contract worth over $15 million from a leading Canadian technology customer. The high-reliability circuit boards will power anti-jamming navigation, positioning, and timing systems used in modern electronic warfare.

The new contract, deliverable within nine months, shows demand urgency and supply readiness backed into the deal.

Moreover, the supply agreement is significant. It constitutes nearly a quarter (23.4%) of Firan’s most recent quarterly revenue run-rate.

Firan Technology manufactures the contracted components in Toronto for a domestic buyer, so the contract is insulated from cross-border tariff friction and will convert into revenue rapidly over the next nine months.

Record backlog and a clean balance sheet

The November contract builds on remarkable operating momentum. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Firan Technology’s revenue increased 34.3% year-over-year to $64.1 million, while customer bookings soared 75% to $90.2 million. That 1.4-to-1 book-to-bill ratio pushed quarter-end backlog up 49% from year-end 2025 to a record $220.7 million – with two-thirds scheduled for delivery over the coming 12 months.

Profitability expanded even faster than top-line sales. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 96.9% to $15.1 million, driving quarterly net earnings to $10 million, or $0.41 per share on an adjusted basis.

The balance sheet is clean now. Management used $7.1 million in quarterly free cash flow to extinguish every dollar of commercial bank debt, leaving the company in a net cash position of $3.9 million.

Beyond Canada, Firan Technology ramped up deliveries on two large classified ddefenceprograms qualified in 2025, added new customers in Europe and Australia, and opened a facility in Hyderabad, India, to diversify global production and dilute geopolitical risk exposures.

Time to buy?

Firan Technology carries a small market capitalization near $780 million at writing. Small caps usually have more room to grow. The defence sector growth stock trades at roughly 35 times trailing earnings. It appears not cheap, but a forward price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.3 implies the growth stock could be undervalued given its earnings growth potential.

That said, prudent investors should weigh two key risks before buying. First, third-quarter gross margin surged to 42.9% from 30.3% a year earlier, partly aided by short-term pricing premiums for expedited deliveries. As urgent customer schedules normalize, margins could moderate from peak levels. Second, revenue concentration remains elevated, with Firan Technology’s top five customers accounting for 56.8% of third-quarter sales, meaning any program delay from a major defence prime contractor could create quarterly lumpiness.

Still, paying 35 times trailing earnings for a net-cash Aerospace and Defence Sector manufacturer growing revenue above 30% with multi-year visibility looks compelling. With a $220.7 million backlog and accelerating Canadian defence budgets, Firan Technology Group stock offers a small-cap opportunity to profit from Canada’s rearmament cycle for years to come.