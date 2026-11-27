Firm commodity prices could help the TSX build on its strong weekly gains today, while prospects of renewed Canada-U.S. trade talks may offer additional encouragement to investors.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 27

Firm commodity prices could help the TSX extend its gains today, while investors watch Canada-U.S. trade developments amid subdued U.S. holiday trading.

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) rose 2% as a new app integration for independent bookstores highlighted its growing reach into specialized retail markets.

The TSX Composite Index climbed 247 points as surging commodity prices and trade deal optimism extended weekly gains in Canadian stocks to 3.7%.

Canadian stocks inched up for a second consecutive session on Thursday as surging commodity prices and hopes of further progress in Canada-U.S. trade negotiations helped sustain investor confidence amid relatively subdued trading activity due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 247 points, or 0.7%, to settle at 34,427 – extending its week-to-date gains to 3.7%.

Nearly all key market sectors ended the session in the green, with mining, energy, and industrial stocks leading the TSX rally.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Americas Gold and Silver, Aya Gold & Silver, Bombardier, and MDA Space were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, as they climbed by more than 4% each.

Shares of Shopify (TSX: SHOP) also climbed 2% to $193.49 per share, placing it among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange . This rally in SHOP stock came as its e-commerce platform continued to attract new industry-specific integrations. On Thursday, Shopify partner Emersoft announced a partnership with technology and information provider MVB to integrate the Pubeasy book ordering system into its Shopify app for independent bookstores.

Once the integration is complete, booksellers will be able to check product prices and availability, place orders directly with publishers, and manage their inventory more efficiently within Shopify. The continued expansion of Shopify’s app ecosystem into specialized retail markets may have contributed to the positive investor sentiment surrounding SHOP stock.

In contrast, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Curaleaf, Linamar, and CCL Industries slid by at least 1% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Telus, Suncor Energy, and Baytex Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices remained firm in early Friday trading, which could help the resource-heavy main TSX index extend its gains at the open today.

Meanwhile, investors will continue to monitor developments surrounding Canada-U.S. trade talks, with discussions between the two countries expected to resume next week. With U.S. stock markets operating on a shortened trading schedule following the Thanksgiving holiday, trading activity on the TSX could remain relatively subdued today.

Overall, movements in commodity prices and any fresh trade-related developments could largely influence the TSX’s direction heading into the weekend.

Market movers on the TSX today