Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » This TSX Stock Just Raised Its Dividend 5%: Is the Payout Actually Safe?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

This TSX Stock Just Raised Its Dividend 5%: Is the Payout Actually Safe?

BMO’s dividend coverage looks different depending on which earnings figure you use, making a stress calculation especially useful.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • The dividend rose year over year, not in the latest declaration.
  • Check regulatory capital alongside earnings coverage.
  • A supported payout doesn’t automatically make the shares inexpensive.

A dividend increase looks reassuring until you ask what paid for it. Earnings, spare capital, and confidence in future cash generation can support a higher payout. A familiar logo and a long history can’t do that work alone.

There’s also a timing detail worth checking. Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.71 with its August results. That was unchanged from the previous quarter and roughly 5% above a year earlier. But the latest announcement wasn’t another fresh raise.

For investors choosing Canadian dividend stocks, the useful question is whether the higher amount leaves room for a difficult year. I’d test earnings coverage and regulatory capital separately. A bank needs both, and one healthy measure doesn’t excuse deterioration in the other.

dreaming of financial success

Source: Getty Images

Measure coverage

BMO reported third-quarter earnings of $2.38 per share and adjusted earnings of $3.96. The gap largely reflected a goodwill-related charge associated with the announced sale of transportation and vendor finance businesses.

Dividing the $1.71 dividend by reported earnings per share (EPS) gives about 72%. Using adjusted EPS gives about 43%. The first includes the charge, the second removes specified items to describe underlying performance.

I find the adjusted figure useful for assessing an ongoing payout, while keeping the reported result in view. An impairment may not consume cash in the quarter, but it can reveal that an earlier investment delivered less value than expected. Calling it non-cash doesn’t make that history disappear.

But there’s another test. Reduce adjusted quarterly EPS by 25%, holding the dividend unchanged. Earnings become $2.97, and the simple payout calculation rises to about 58%. That leaves more coverage than the reported quarter alone suggests.

Capital is separate

BMO’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 13% at July 31. This measures core capital relative to risk-weighted assets and remained unchanged from the previous quarter, even as the bank repurchased shares.

Credit provisions declined to $722 million from $797 million a year earlier. That improvement helps, although provisions remain a meaningful expense. Canadian borrowers, U.S. commercial clients, and changing collateral values can still generate losses that absorb earnings and capital together.

I’d therefore watch whether future capital generation comes from repeatable earnings or asset sales. Selling a business can free resources. The remaining operations must then earn enough to support dividends without continually shrinking the franchise.

Buybacks are another pressure point. They can improve EPS by reducing the share count, yet also consume capital that could otherwise absorb losses. If conditions weaken, I’d expect discretionary repurchases to be reconsidered before assuming the dividend needs to fall.

Earning income

At a recent share price of $237.03, the annualized $6.84 dividend yielded about 2.9%. A $10,000 budget buys 42 whole shares before fees.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BMO$237.0342$6.84$287.28Quarterly$9,955.26

The valuation deserves attention too. BMO trades at about 19 times trailing reported earnings. Annualizing one strong adjusted quarter would produce a lower multiple, but that shortcut assumes every quarter can repeat the same performance. I therefore wouldn’t call the stock cheap using that assumption alone.

A TFSA shelters qualifying investment income, yet it doesn’t protect the purchase price. A 10% share-price decline would exceed several years of this illustrated dividend income.

Bottom line

When it comes to buying up BMO, there’s definitely evidence to support it. My buying decision would still depend on price and continued U.S. operating improvements. A supported dividend can belong on a watchlist without making every entry price attractive.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Just Hit $5.8 Trillion: The Canadian Stock Riding the Same AI Wave

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica’s AI exposure is supported by operating results, while cash investment and valuation make the buying decision more demanding.

Read more »

shopper carries paper bags with purchases
Dividend Stocks

Your GIC Pays 3% to 4%: This TSX Stock Pays You Every Month Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

SmartCentres pays more income than an illustrative GIC, but a modest unit-price decline could erase the first-year advantage.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Energy Stocks

Alberta Will Detail New Oil Royalty Incentives in November: This Monthly-Paying Oil Stock is Ready

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whitecap’s dividend has a reported cash cushion, while Alberta’s planned royalty changes still need project-level scrutiny.

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Dividend Stocks

Turning 65 in 2027? Delaying CPP Could Pay You 42% More a Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Waiting until 70 can increase CPP substantially, but the five-year funding gap deserves as much attention as the bigger cheque.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Stocks for Beginners

Big Banks Are Split on a Rate Hike: What That Means for Your 2027 Mortgage Renewal

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBC and TD see different rate paths, making a payment rehearsal more useful than betting your renewal on either forecast.

Read more »

worry concern
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Just Paid $5.7 Billion for Oil Sands Growth: Should Your TFSA Follow?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cenovus’s proposed oil sands purchase creates a specific debt hurdle for investors considering the stock in a TFSA.

Read more »

scanning a package shipping label for ecommerce delivery
Stocks for Beginners

The 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Load Into My Portfolio Without Hesitation

| Jitendra Parashar

CCL Industries continues to pair earnings growth with strong cash generation, while Restaurant Brands is benefiting from improving momentum at…

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Can Dividends Replace a Paycheque in Retirement?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Can dividends in retirement replace your paycheque? Explore how Scotiabank, RioCan REIT, and Fortis can help build a steady retirement…

Read more »