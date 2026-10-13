BMO’s dividend coverage looks different depending on which earnings figure you use, making a stress calculation especially useful.

This TSX Stock Just Raised Its Dividend 5%: Is the Payout Actually Safe?

The dividend rose year over year, not in the latest declaration.

A dividend increase looks reassuring until you ask what paid for it. Earnings, spare capital, and confidence in future cash generation can support a higher payout. A familiar logo and a long history can’t do that work alone.

There’s also a timing detail worth checking. Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.71 with its August results. That was unchanged from the previous quarter and roughly 5% above a year earlier. But the latest announcement wasn’t another fresh raise.

For investors choosing Canadian dividend stocks, the useful question is whether the higher amount leaves room for a difficult year. I’d test earnings coverage and regulatory capital separately. A bank needs both, and one healthy measure doesn’t excuse deterioration in the other.

Source: Getty Images

Measure coverage

BMO reported third-quarter earnings of $2.38 per share and adjusted earnings of $3.96. The gap largely reflected a goodwill-related charge associated with the announced sale of transportation and vendor finance businesses.

Dividing the $1.71 dividend by reported earnings per share (EPS) gives about 72%. Using adjusted EPS gives about 43%. The first includes the charge, the second removes specified items to describe underlying performance.

I find the adjusted figure useful for assessing an ongoing payout, while keeping the reported result in view. An impairment may not consume cash in the quarter, but it can reveal that an earlier investment delivered less value than expected. Calling it non-cash doesn’t make that history disappear.

But there’s another test. Reduce adjusted quarterly EPS by 25%, holding the dividend unchanged. Earnings become $2.97, and the simple payout calculation rises to about 58%. That leaves more coverage than the reported quarter alone suggests.

Capital is separate

BMO’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 13% at July 31. This measures core capital relative to risk-weighted assets and remained unchanged from the previous quarter, even as the bank repurchased shares.

Credit provisions declined to $722 million from $797 million a year earlier. That improvement helps, although provisions remain a meaningful expense. Canadian borrowers, U.S. commercial clients, and changing collateral values can still generate losses that absorb earnings and capital together.

I’d therefore watch whether future capital generation comes from repeatable earnings or asset sales. Selling a business can free resources. The remaining operations must then earn enough to support dividends without continually shrinking the franchise.

Buybacks are another pressure point. They can improve EPS by reducing the share count, yet also consume capital that could otherwise absorb losses. If conditions weaken, I’d expect discretionary repurchases to be reconsidered before assuming the dividend needs to fall.

Earning income

At a recent share price of $237.03, the annualized $6.84 dividend yielded about 2.9%. A $10,000 budget buys 42 whole shares before fees.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BMO $237.03 42 $6.84 $287.28 Quarterly $9,955.26

The valuation deserves attention too. BMO trades at about 19 times trailing reported earnings. Annualizing one strong adjusted quarter would produce a lower multiple, but that shortcut assumes every quarter can repeat the same performance. I therefore wouldn’t call the stock cheap using that assumption alone.

A TFSA shelters qualifying investment income, yet it doesn’t protect the purchase price. A 10% share-price decline would exceed several years of this illustrated dividend income.

Bottom line

When it comes to buying up BMO, there’s definitely evidence to support it. My buying decision would still depend on price and continued U.S. operating improvements. A supported dividend can belong on a watchlist without making every entry price attractive.