Investing $1,000 Today vs. Waiting for the “Perfect” Moment

You can invest $1,000 today and put it to work in resilient Canadian stocks rather than wait for the “perfect” moment that will never come.

Investing $1,000 in quality dividend stocks can help build long-term wealth without trying to time the market.

Some prospective investors with free cash often pause, waiting for the “perfect” moment. Legendary investor Warren Buffett himself does not try to time the market. Instead, he takes action if he feels right about a business or sees an attractive business. Today, a $1,000 stock investment will go a long way rather than spending it on non-essential things.

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Build wealth from small capital

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) is filled with war anxiety this year, yet continues to display remarkable resilience. You can put even a modest sum to work in Cardinal Energy (TSX: CJ) or CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRT.UN). You can earn in two ways from both stocks: capital appreciation and dividend income. Your small seed capital can also be the start of long-term wealth building.

Energy payout engine

Cardinal Energy is a payout engine no less. At only $13.13 per share, the dividend yield is 5.5%, paid monthly. Performance-wise, the mid-cap stock outperforms the broader market year-to-date, up 58.7% versus plus-12.5%. Had you invested $1,000 at year-end 2025, your money would be $1,585.75 today. Furthermore, that same $1,000 position generates $54.80 in passive income per year ($4.57 per month).

The $2.1 billion oil and natural gas company operates in Western Canada, focusing on low-decline oil and the future. While the current crude oil prices are tailwinds, its assets are far from the Middle East conflict. In the first half of 2026, earnings rose 114% year over year to $79 million.

Free cash flow in Q2 2026 reached $64.5 million, enabling Cardinal Energy to pay $32.2 million in dividends. It also reduced its net debt by 39% to $172.7 versus the year-end 2025 level. The enhanced financial flexibility will help the company organically fund compelling and growing thermal project opportunities. Management will share development plans with shareholders once evaluations are complete.

Primary tenant advantage

CT REIT enjoys a dominant position in the commercial and retail real estate sectors. Canadian Tire Corporation is both the anchor tenant and majority owner of this $4 billion real estate investment trust. Current investors partake in the generous 5.7% dividend yield, also paid monthly. If you invest today, the unit price is $17.17 (+10% year-to-date).

As at June 30, 2026, Canadian Tire Corporation accounted for 92% of the total gross leasable area (GLA) and 90.6% of annualized base minimum rent. In Q2 2026, net operating income (NOI) and net income increased 4.8% and 22.6% to $125 million and $126 million, respectively, compared to Q2 2026. The occupancy rate after the first half in 2026 is a stellar 99.5%.

Kevin Salsberg, President and CEO of CT REIT, credits the consistency of the business model and resilient portfolio for the solid quarterly results. Leases with Canadian Tire carry a weighted average remaining term of 7.1 years.

Get started

Consider investing your $1,000 now rather than timing the market or waiting for a pullback. Cardinal Energy and CT REIT are sound choices for capital gains and passive income. A small seed capital today could get you started and become a fortune someday because you did not waste it on something else.