Storm Season Just Cost This Insurer $190 Million: Is the Dividend Safe?

Definity’s storm estimate could dent earnings, but dividend safety depends on the payout cushion and capital remaining after the losses.

The $190-million estimate is net of reinsurance and before tax

A large storm-loss estimate is supposed to be uncomfortable for insurance shareholders. The business collects premiums to carry risks other people don’t want. Eventually, some of those risks arrive together, and the quarterly earnings statement looks considerably less soothing.

The important dividend question is whether losses consume a manageable portion of earnings and capital, or reveal a business pricing its risks badly. Looking only at the size of a catastrophe estimate won’t tell you which problem you’re facing.

Nor should investors subtract a pre-tax loss estimate from after-tax earnings per share. Reinsurance recoveries, taxes, and the timing of claims affect the amount shareholders ultimately absorb. Reading the labels around the number is part of the analysis.

Source: Getty Images

The $190-million estimate

Definity Financial (TSX: DFY) provided its updated third-quarter estimate on October 6. It expects approximately $190 million of catastrophe losses affecting underwriting income, net of reinsurance recoveries. The stated impact after tax and reinsurance is $1.15 per common share.

The breakdown is just as important. Personal property accounts for $136 million, commercial insurance for $37 million, and personal auto for $17 million. Property represents about 72% of the total. That’s a more specific concentration to monitor than assuming every business line suffered equally.

Crucially, this is an estimate before the complete third-quarter earnings release. It isn’t a finalized quarter, so the assessment can change. I’d examine the final claims assessment alongside underlying underwriting performance when Definity reports.

Dividend beside earnings

The latest declared quarterly dividend was $0.22 per share. In the second quarter, Definity reported operating earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97. The dividend represented approximately 22% of that operating figure, offering a useful indication of the payout’s starting cushion before the storm-heavy quarter.

Nevertheless, the $1.15 catastrophe impact is about 5.3 times one quarterly dividend. That comparison shows why shareholders should expect an earnings hit. It doesn’t prove the dividend must be cut, because normal earnings from all operations and investment income also enter the quarter’s result.

For dividend investors, annual earnings and regulatory capital are therefore more useful than dividing the quarterly payout by one preliminary loss estimate. A company can report a difficult quarter while retaining enough capacity to maintain its distribution.

Check the second cushion

At June 30, Definity reported $4.2 billion in common shareholders’ equity and more than $1.2 billion in financial capacity following its Travelers transaction. Those figures predate the third-quarter storms. They support an initial assessment, but aren’t an October capital update.

I’d resist treating financial capacity as cash available solely for dividends. Capital requirements, integration costs, claims development, and further catastrophe exposure all matter. The acquisition creates a larger operating platform while adding work for management just when weather losses deserve attention.

Valuation needs similar care. A price-to-earnings ratio based on a benign-weather period can understate the cost of owning an insurer through normal catastrophe losses. I’d compare the purchase price with sustainable annual earnings and updated book value, then demand a margin for claim revisions.

Meanwhile, holding DFY in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter eligible Canadian investment income. It doesn’t remove underwriting or capital risk. I’d pay particular attention to reserve development as well. An estimate describes what the insurer expects claims to cost using the information available now. Repair costs, claim counts, and settlements can alter that assessment later. Reinsurance also depends on contractual limits and terms. The dividend case is stronger when reserves prove adequate and underlying pricing improves, not merely when management describes one unusually bad quarter as temporary.

Bottom line

My initial view is that the dividend has a reasonable starting cushion, with confirmation needed from the full third-quarter capital and earnings report. I’d watch underlying underwriting margins and claims revisions before adding. A manageable storm bill and a cheap-looking stock are separate conclusions, and Definity needs to earn both.