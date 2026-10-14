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This Auto Stock Raised Its Guidance: Tariffs Knocked it Down Anyway

Magna raised its profit outlook while lowering its sales forecast. That makes cash generation the key test for investors.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Profit guidance improved without a matching sales upgrade
  • First-half free cash flow covered dividends about 3.7 times.
  • A low earnings multiple needs a cushion for weaker production.

A stronger profit forecast doesn’t mean an auto supplier escaped this ongoing trade war. That said, it can mean management has found enough savings, customer recoveries, and productive new programs to offset some damage. That’s a more demanding investment case than simply betting tariffs will disappear.

For shareholders, the useful question is whether better operating performance can survive weaker vehicle demand. A supplier may recover a tariff from its customer and still lose revenue when that customer builds fewer vehicles. Recovering a cost and protecting a market are different achievements.

Automotive businesses carry large fixed costs. Factories, engineering teams, and equipment don’t become proportionately cheaper when production falls. A modest sales decline can therefore create a much larger profit decline. So let’s look at what’s going on with one of Canada’s largest automotive businesses.

looking backward in car mirror

Source: Getty Images

MG

Magna International (TSX: MG) offers a current example. In its July 31 update, the supplier raised its 2026 adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) outlook to US$6.70–US$7.30 from US$6.25–US$7.25. It also increased its free-cash-flow outlook to US$1.75–US$1.85 billion from US$1.6–US$1.8 billion.

However, total sales guidance fell to US$41.3–US$42.5 billion from US$41.5–US$43.1 billion. Magna attributed the revision to currency translation and earlier completion of divestitures. Yet calling this an across-the-board guidance increase would miss the most useful part of the story.

Expected adjusted EPS rose from US$6.75 to US$7.00, about 3.7%. Expected sales fell from US$42.3 billion to US$41.9 billion, about 0.9%. Management expects more profit per share from a somewhat smaller reported revenue base. That’s encouraging, but it asks investors to trust execution. Before buying the stock, I’d look for evidence that productivity and cash generation are doing the work, beyond a favourable quarterly tax rate or temporary customer settlement.

Looking ahead

The first half provides some support. Magna generated US$989 million of free cash flow and paid US$268 million in dividends. That works out to approximately 3.7 times dividend coverage on that company’s free-cash-flow measure.

Still, the cash-flow figure included customer recoveries related to certain electric-vehicle programs. I’d avoid assuming every dollar repeats. The full-year guidance midpoint of US$1.8 billion is about 5.9% above its previous midpoint, which gives us another benchmark to test against later results.

Likewise, dividend income is useful only if the business can fund it through the cycle. Buybacks and capital spending compete for the same cash. A dividend coverage calculation doesn’t authorize unlimited repurchases when production is weakening.

Is it worth it?

For valuation, I’d compare Magna’s U.S.-listed share price with its U.S.-dollar earnings guidance, keeping currencies consistent. At a hypothetical US$56 purchase price, the US$7 midpoint implies eight times guided adjusted earnings. If sustainable EPS fell to US$5, the same entry price would become 11.2 times earnings. That sensitivity is why a low multiple alone can’t settle the tariff question. Investors need room for the forecast to disappoint.

I’d also avoid subtracting capital spending twice when reviewing dividend coverage. Magna’s free-cash-flow measure already accounts for relevant investment spending. The remaining cash still has competing uses, including debt reduction and repurchases. If management keeps buying shares while customer recoveries fade, a healthy historical coverage ratio can narrow. Tracking cash after the dividend and the actual pace of buybacks would help test whether shareholder returns remain disciplined.

Bottom line

I’d consider Magna as a small cyclical position when its valuation leaves a margin for weaker production. The better guidance is real, but the investment depends on cash conversion and operating discipline continuing. The next report should show whether the profit improvement is becoming durable enough to own through another trade-policy surprise.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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