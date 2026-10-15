Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Philanthropist Investor Stephen Jarislowsky Lived to 101: Here’s What We Can Learn From His Legacy
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Philanthropist Investor Stephen Jarislowsky Lived to 101: Here’s What We Can Learn From His Legacy

Stephen Jarislowsky started with $150, managed $40 billion and lived to 101. Learn his clear investing rules and see how CN Rail fits his playbook in 2026.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
Key Points
  • Stephen Jarislowsky invested in companies that could double earnings every five to seven years.
  • He advised owning a diversified portfolio of stocks across sectors.
  • A rock-solid investment strategy enabled Jarislowsky to grow a $100 investment to nearly $3.9 billion in net worth.

In 1955, at age 29, Stephen Jarislowsky, a Montreal resident, started an investment firm with just $150. Like Warren Buffett, Jarislowsky focused on owning great businesses over the long term.

Jarislowsky passed away recently at the ripe old age of 101. Along the way, he built a firm that sold for roughly $1 billion, and he donated most of it to universities. Here’s what investors can learn from the Canadian investment stalwart.

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books

Source: Getty Images

How did Stephen Jarislowsky turn $150 into a $40 billion firm?

According to a report from Money.ca, Jarislowsky was born in Berlin in 1925. He lived in the Netherlands, France, and the United States before settling in Montreal in the 1950s.

In 1955, he founded Jarislowsky Fraser with $100 and an additional $50 from a partner. He stepped down in 2012, by which time the investment firm managed around $40 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia acquired it for $950 million in 2018, and Forbes estimated Jarislowsky’s net worth at $3.9 billion.

Notably, Jarislowsky was not a flashy billionaire and never owned a yacht or a private jet.

What were Stephen Jarislowsky’s investing rules?

In this book, The Investment Zoo, Jarislowsky laid out a simple approach.

He explained that the key to building long-term wealth is owning large, high-quality companies with a strong management team.

Moreover, it’s essential to identify a portfolio of stocks that are poised to double earnings every five to seven years. Jarislowsky emphasized prioritizing stocks over other asset classes such as real estate, bonds, and gold.

He expected stocks to return more than 5% annually on average after adjusting for inflation. This means you could double your wealth every 12 to 14 years.

The investor also advised booking profits when stocks trade at elevated multiples and increasing exposure during downturns.

Why did Jarislowsky give away so much of his fortune?

For Jarislowsky, money was a tool for the greater good.

He launched the Jarislowsky Foundation in 1991. According to the family’s announcement of his death, it has backed more than 50 endowed chairs at Canadian universities and institutions. The University of Saskatchewan has said the foundation gave about $10 million a year.

In 2022, he announced a $10 million gift for chairs at five universities, with the goal of training future politicians.

He also helped found the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance and pushed for accountability in boardrooms. Jarislowsky held honorary degrees from 20 universities and was appointed a Companion of the Order of Canada.

Does Canadian National Railway fit the Jarislowsky playbook today?

Regulatory filings show Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR) has been among Jarislowsky Fraser’s largest holdings in recent years.

Although Scotiabank now owns the investment firm, CNR stock fits the profile Jarislowsky described.

Canadian National Railway is a railroad giant that has returned 918% to shareholders over the last two decades, after adjusting for dividend reinvestments.

In Q2, CN reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.08, up 11% year over year. The free cash flow in the first half of 2026 rose 19% to $1.8 billion.

At the CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on September 24, CFO Ghislain Houle said volumes were up 4% so far this year, helped by a bumper Canadian grain crop. He also said the Fast Track efficiency program delivered close to $100 million in savings in the first half.

Houle said shareholders have told management to focus on what it can control. “We want you to push on everything you can control,” he recalled them saying.

CN is not risk-free. Houle noted that lumber remains soft because of tariffs and weak U.S. housing starts. Railroad performance is closely tied to the broader economy, making CNR vulnerable amid downturns.

To diversify risk and deliver inflation-beating returns, it’s essential to build a portfolio of quality stocks, as advised by Jarislowsky.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

How to Avoid a Big Tax Bill on Your RRSP in Retirement

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A proven drawdown strategy can help avoid a big tax hit on your RRSP in retirement.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

I Found a 5.6% Dividend Stock That Pays Monthly, Like an ATM for Your Retirement

| Jitendra Parashar

With a 5.6% annualized yield, growing rental income, and monthly payouts, this Canadian REIT could help turn your retirement portfolio…

Read more »

people sit in two wooden beach chairs facing the Caribbean ocean holding drinks and making a toast
Dividend Stocks

Can You Really Live Off Dividends? A Realistic Look at the Numbers

| Demetris Afxentiou

Can you live off dividends? See how much you would need to invest, what BNS, CU, and ZWC could pay,…

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Should You Buy This Dividend-Growth Stock for the 6% Yield?

| Andrew Walker

This stock has delivered annual dividend increases for more than 30 years.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Income ETF Yields 6% and I Think Retirees Should Give it a Closer Look

| Brian Paradza, CFA

The Purpose Global Bond Fund offers Canadian retirees a steady 6% yield and monthly payouts. Discover how the ETF can…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

I’d Rather Own SmartCentres at 98.1% Occupancy Than Chase a Bigger Yield

| Demetris Afxentiou

Before you chase a bigger yield, consider SmartCentres’ 98.1% occupancy, 6.9% yield, and the cash flow supporting its monthly distribution.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge vs. Canadian Natural Resources: Where I’d Put My Next $10,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let’s compare Enbridge and CNQ to see which offers the better mix of dividend income and growth potential.

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Dividend Stocks

A 3.8% Monthly Payer for October: Here’s What $20,000 Would Collect

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid financial position, promising growth prospects, established dividend track record, and reasonable valuation, Whitecap would be an excellent…

Read more »