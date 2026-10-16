Buying Your First Home? The $8,000 FHSA Deduction Most Renters Miss

An eligible renter’s $8,000 FHSA contribution can save $2,400 at a 30% tax rate, with the purchase date guiding investments.

Near-term down payments need stability, even when a bank stock has a covered dividend.

Saving for a first home is hard enough without missing a tax benefit designed for that purchase. An eligible renter can contribute to a First Home Savings Account (FHSA) and claim a deduction while keeping a qualifying future home withdrawal tax-free.

The useful number is $8,000 of first-year participation room.

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What the deduction buys

Suppose an eligible buyer contributes $8,000 and claims the deduction at a 30% marginal tax rate. The tax saving is $2,400. At 20%, it is $1,600, at 40%, that’s $3,200. The account provides the deduction, while the tax bracket determines its value.

If the $2,400 saving is also put toward the home, the household has $10,400 available from its original $8,000 contribution and the resulting tax saving, before investment returns. The refund needs to arrive before it can be spent, and any further registered contribution still requires room.

Being a renter alone doesn’t establish eligibility. Opening an FHSA requires meeting Canadian residency, age, and first-time-buyer conditions. The opening test also considers a qualifying home owned by a spouse or common-law partner that you lived in.

Room begins when the first FHSA is opened. Opening in 2026 can therefore matter even if the purchase is several years away. Unused participation room can be carried forward within the rules, but the ordinary carry forward is capped at $8,000. It doesn’t accumulate indefinitely before opening. The contribution calendar is January through December. A contribution made in the first 60 days of 2027 cannot be deducted for 2026.

TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) illustrates the difference between choosing an account and choosing an investment. A bank stock can belong in long-term savings without being suitable for a down payment needed next spring.

TD’s latest adjusted quarterly earnings were $2.77 per share. Its declared $1.12 quarterly dividend used about 40% of that amount. The Canadian banking franchise supports income, although fixing its U.S. anti-money-laundering problems remains a constraint.

Shares trade at $164.19 at writing, so an $8,000 budget would buy 48 whole shares for $7,881.12. At an unchanged annualized $4.48 dividend, those shares produced $215.04 a year before trading costs.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT TD $164.19 48 $4.48 $215.04 Quarterly $7,881.12

That is far smaller than the example’s $2,400 tax saving. It also doesn’t protect the down payment from a price decline. Learning dividend investing includes recognizing that a payment isn’t a guarantee of capital stability.

A 15% decline in that TD holding would cost about $1,182 in market value. That’s more than five years of its unchanged annual dividend. A home purchase due soon deserves cash savings or a suitable guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) maturity, even when the stock’s business is sound.

TD’s quoted price was about 14.8 times its latest adjusted quarterly earnings. That comparison supports a measured long-term holding, not a reason to expose closing money to bank shares. An eligible Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can hold emergency or closing-cost savings alongside the FHSA. Keeping those dollars separate makes it easier to use the qualifying home withdrawal for its intended purpose.

A qualifying FHSA withdrawal generally doesn’t need repayment. The account’s $40,000 lifetime limit concerns contributions, so eligible investment growth can increase the eventual home withdrawal. Preserving the purchase money matters more than chasing the largest possible return.

Bottom line

The FHSA can turn an eligible $8,000 contribution into a meaningful tax saving and a tax-free qualifying home withdrawal. At a 30% rate, that saving is $2,400. Claiming the benefit and protecting the down payment therefore do more for a near-term buyer than expecting a bank dividend to solve affordability.