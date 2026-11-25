Is Enbridge or Canadian Natural Resources right for you? Understand their role in the Canadian energy sector and their growth prospects.

Enbridge's substantial investment in pipeline infrastructure may impact its dividend growth due to high leverage, while CNQ's stock price might dip with oil price fluctuations, but offers a potential 10% annual dividend growth, depending on market conditions.

Enbridge and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) are down over 18% from their 2026 peak, presenting a potential long-term buy opportunity due to their low-cost structure and upcoming dividend growth announcements.

The Canadian energy sector is correcting, and investors are wondering which stock to invest in next. At the top of the energy sector are Enbridge (TSX: ENB) and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). They have the advantage of low costs and are due to announce their 2027 dividend growth rate, which makes them a buy-and-hold for the long term.

Both stocks are down more than 18% from their 2026 peak and have been in a downtrend since October, when US mid-term elections changed the market’s perspective. They cater to different aspects of the energy sector, which brings different risk exposure.

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The investment case of Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources produces, refines, and sells oil and natural gas. Thus, its share price is influenced by oil and natural gas prices.

The US-Iran war kept oil prices closer to $100 for most of 2026. However, things could ease in 2027 as the Middle East adjusts to higher shipping costs. Goldman Sachs Research forecasts the Brent crude price to fall from US$93 at present to US$78/barrel in December and then settle at an average price of US$88/barrel in 2027.

A further dip in oil prices could pull down CNQ stock price to probably $59, inflating its dividend yield to 4.3% from 3.9% at present. The company could grow its dividend by an average annual rate of 10% as it sticks to the financial model.

Stock Stock price No. of shares $5,000 can buy Dividend per share 2026 dividend Enbridge $65.54 76 $3.88 $294.88 Canadian Natural Resources $63.74 78 $2.50 $195.00 Canadian Natural Resources* $59.00 85 $2.50 $212.50

The investment case of Enbridge

Enbridge has been investing heavily in pipeline infrastructure. This has increased its net debt to 5.1 times adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA), beyond its target range of 4.5–5.0 times. This target could be achieved in 2027 once the upcoming acquisitions and newly commissioned projects increase EBITDA. The company has also raised $3 billion in equity financing.

High leverage and equity dilution make investors wonder if Enbridge will accelerate its dividend growth rate to 5% in 2027 or retain it at 3%. Management retained its 2027 guidance of a 5% increase in distributable cash flow (DCF), but that may not convert to 5% dividend growth as the company uses more of its cash flow to self-fund its projects.

While the dividend growth rate is uncertain, Enbridge’s share price is unlikely to fall further, given that it is oversold with a relative strength index (RSI) of 32. RSI looks at the last 14-day moving average and trade momentum to determine whether the stock is oversold (below 30) or overbought (above 70).

Enbridge vs. Canadian Natural Resources

Considering both scenarios of 3% and 5% dividend growth for Enbridge and $63.74 and $59 share prices for CNQ, here is the possible dividend $5,000 can earn in the next nine years.

If CNQ’s share price falls to $59, invest $5,000 in it, as you can buy 85 shares. Ten percent average annual dividend growth could help you overtake Enbridge’s dividend.

in 2031 (CNQ: $343.23 vs ENB: $341.85) at 3% dividend growth

in 2034 (CNQ: $455.51 vs ENB: $435.67) at 5% dividend growth.

However, if you need more dividend in the next five years, Enbridge is where you should put your next $5,000.