Q3 results showed production up 16%, adjusted funds flow up 7%, and adjusted funds flow per share up 13% to $0.45, prompting management to increase the dividend by 25% (and another 20% post-acquisition), totaling a 50% dividend increase.

The price of oil continues to trade well above $80, as Middle East supply continues to be threatened. In fact, the WTI oil price has averaged approximately $87 so far in 2026. This has made oil companies a lot of money, and it has sent Canadian oil stocks soaring.

In this article, I’d like to discuss Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX: TVE), a Canadian oil stock that’s rallied more than 60% so far this year.

Source: Getty Images

Tamarack: A high-margin oil play

The Clearwater formation is a heavy oil play situated in Alberta. It’s a formation that’s known as one of the most economic oil plays in Western Canada. Tamarack Energy stock has more than 850 sections of acreage here, with a breakeven price of US$37 per barrel.

Central to the company’s story is the formation’s strong economics and potential for enhanced oil recovery. For example, the formation has a low-cost structure, low declines, and strong returns on investment. Also, waterflood injection has been used very successfully here to enhance yield and production.

Waterflood injection simply entails injecting water into an oil or gas formation, thus increasing the pressure in the formation and stimulating production. Tamarack has been experimenting with this technology and has produced remarkable results. In fact, the South Clear waterflood pilot stimulated a more than 100% increase in oil output. This is obviously very significant, and it has the company looking to identify other areas to apply this.

Increased target price

CIBC’s recent target price increase for Tamarack Energy stock comes as the company’s acquisition of Headwater Exploration closes. A few factors justify this target price increase in my mind. Firstly, the acquisition catapulted Tamarack into the large-cap space, with a market capitalization of $8.3 billion. The merger of these two Clearwater players has created significant scale, with significant drilling and waterflood inventory.

In turn, this will create synergies and drive up efficiencies. The company expects to realize $90 million of annual synergies from this acquisition and more than $600 million throughout the revised and combined field development plan.

A key selling point for this Canadian oil stock is the capital expenditures required to maintain current production, that is, to keep it flat. In fact, Tamarack needs to spend, or reinvest less than 20% of its funds flow to maintain production. This is due to the low decline rates of the Clearwater formation.

In short, this acquisition can be expected to drive significant value for shareholders.

Recent results

Tamarack Energy’s recent third-quarter results showed the strength of the business. Production increased 16%, adjusted funds flow increased 7% and adjusted funds flow per share increased 13% to $0.45. This was accompanied by a big investment in share buybacks and a 25% increase in Tamarack’s dividend. When the acquisition of Headwater Exploration closed earlier this month, management increased the dividend by another 20%.

All told, the dividend was increased by 50% versus last year.

The bottom line

With oil prices still above $80, Tamarack Energy stock’s break-even price at $37, and significant potential to increase production at low cost, this Canadian oil stock is looking forward to a bright future.