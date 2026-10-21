A 4% Dividend Stock Paying Monthly Cash

A monthly dividend can make investment income feel easier to use. With an energy producer, though, the payment schedule tells you very little about how reliable the business income will be.

Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) offers monthly cash backed by strong recent operating results. At a recent price of $18.69, its declared $0.06 monthly dividend annualized to a yield of about 3.9%. The useful question is what protects that payment when commodity prices weaken.

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What the yield actually pays

The annualized dividend is $0.73 per share. A $20,000 budget at $18.69 buys 1,070 whole shares for $19,998.30. Those shares produce $65.06 monthly, or $780.67 over 12 unchanged payments, before taxes and trading costs.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT WCP $18.69 1,070 $0.7296 $780.67 Monthly $19,998.30

This is genuine monthly income, but it isn’t a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC). Whitecap’s share price can fall, and directors can change the dividend. The investment belongs in the part of a portfolio that can absorb those risks.

A yield can also rise for the wrong reason. If a share price falls while the dividend stays unchanged, the displayed yield increases. That doesn’t mean the company suddenly earns more cash. It means a buyer pays less for a payment whose future still needs scrutiny.

Digging in

Whitecap produces oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Its enlarged asset base following the Veren transaction gives it more production opportunities, while cost reductions can improve what remains from each barrel sold.

The second quarter generated $1.4 billion of funds flow. After $430 million of capital spending, the company reported $924.5 million of free funds flow. Quarterly dividends declared were $221.4 million. Dividing that by $924.5 million produces a payout of about 24% of free funds flow, or roughly 4.2 times coverage. That’s a substantial starting cushion.

For dividend investors, the recent debt reduction adds another useful fact. Whitecap reduced net debt by about $900 million in the first half, reaching roughly $2.5 billion at June 30. Less debt gives the business more flexibility when prices turn.

Considerations

The quarter benefited from strong commodity prices. That prevents the 24% payout from being treated as a permanent figure. In a simple cash-flow sensitivity, cutting the reported free funds flow in half would raise the same dividend burden to about 48%. That shows that the recent cushion has substance while also showing how quickly the payout changes when cash falls. A larger decline, heavier capital spending, or acquisition costs could make the position tighter.

At $18.69, the dividend yield was below several higher-paying energy names. The purchase therefore needs growth and continued cash generation as well as income. It’s a reasonably small energy position, not the strongest choice for someone who mainly wants the largest dependable monthly payment.

Holding eligible shares in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter Canadian investment income. The account doesn’t shelter the business from oil and gas price swings. The stronger oil-price quarter also makes discipline important. Spending every extra dollar on new production would leave less protection for a downturn. Whitecap’s combination of dividend payments and debt reduction is more reassuring than a record cash-flow headline without evidence of how the money was used.

Bottom line

Whitecap’s monthly dividend is supported by strong recent cash after capital spending and meaningful debt reduction. A $20,000 budget produces about $65 monthly at the quoted price. That makes it a credible income-and-growth energy holding, provided it stays a modest part of a portfolio that can tolerate a weaker commodity cycle.