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Grocery Inflation Just Hit a 2-Year Low: The Dividend Math on This Grocer

Loblaw’s small dividend offers room for growth, while its share price requires more than a quieter inflation report.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • September grocery inflation slowed to 1.7%, not falling prices.
  • Loblaw's annualized dividend yields about 0.9%.
  • Dividend growth depends on earnings, competition, and capital allocation.

Grocery inflation finally delivered a number Canadians could read without immediately putting something back on the shelf. Food purchased from stores rose 1.7% year over year in September, the smallest increase since May 2024, according to Statistics Canada.

That doesn’t mean the grocery bill fell. It means prices rose more slowly than they had been rising. The distinction is less satisfying than a cheaper checkout total, but it helps explain why a lower inflation reading doesn’t automatically mean trouble for a grocer’s profits.

A retailer can grow through customer traffic, new locations, product mix, and services even when price increases cool. Investors should look for those sources of growth before assuming that a company needs permanently painful food inflation to keep shareholders happy.

frustrated shopper at grocery store

Source: Getty Images

Business behind the basket

Loblaw Companies (TSX: L) operates food stores and a large pharmacy business. Its discount banners give price-conscious customers places to shop within the same group, while prescriptions and other health-related purchases provide revenue outside the weekly grocery run.

That mix is useful when households become more selective. Customers may trade down or change what goes into the basket without disappearing altogether. Competition still determines how much of their spending translates into profit, so a familiar store name isn’t protection against every retail challenge.

Loblaw’s second-quarter food retail same-store sales increased 1.6%. Adjusted diluted EPS rose 11.9% to $0.66. Those figures suggest that earnings growth involved more than simply opening new stores, although adjusted results require the usual comparison with the reported accounts.

Smaller yield

The latest quarterly dividend was $0.16 per common share. Annualized, that is $0.62. At the recent closing price of $68.72, the yield is roughly 0.9%.

The quarterly dividend equals about 23.5% of the latest quarter’s adjusted EPS. That simple payout comparison leaves room for reinvestment and future increases if earnings hold up. Though it isn’t a promise that the board will distribute all of the remaining profit.

For investors building dividend income, Loblaw is more naturally a dividend-growth candidate than a high-yield holding. Buying it for immediate cash alone would overlook both the small starting payout and the price being paid for the underlying earnings.

Considerations

At $68.72, the stock costs about 26 times earnings. That’s an annualized-quarter calculation, not a trailing or forward multiple. It still illustrates that investors are paying a substantial price for the company’s consistency and expected growth.

Competition could squeeze margins, wages and operating costs could climb, and a slower consumer economy could affect higher-margin purchases. Regulators and public scrutiny can also influence the way a major grocer operates. Essential products don’t exempt shareholders from valuation risk.

I like Loblaw as a business to research for a diversified Canadian stock portfolio, especially when the goal includes compounding over several years. I would be less enthusiastic about paying any price simply because grocery spending looks dependable.

Bottom line

For comparison, a hypothetical 4% income investment would generate about $400 annually on $10,000, before tax and any price change. Loblaw’s roughly $90 makes the trade-off clear. A buyer is accepting less cash today in exchange for expected growth. That can work well over a long holding period, but it is a poor match for someone who needs several hundred dollars of immediate annual income.

The next test is whether customer traffic and pharmacy activity can support earnings while food inflation cools. Continued growth would give the board more room to raise a modest dividend. That would offer shareholders something more durable than hoping the next grocery receipt gets larger.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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