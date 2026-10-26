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Up 32% This Year? The December Move That Turns Gains Into Tax Savings

Donating appreciated listed shares directly can improve the tax efficiency of a gift you already intend to make.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Eligible in-kind gifts of listed shares can avoid capital-gains inclusion.  
  • Arrange transfers early enough for the charity to receive them before year-end.
  • A donation credit reduces tax but doesn't reimburse the entire gift.

A winning stock can make a year-end donation more tax-efficient, provided giving the money away was already part of the plan. That last detail deserves a place near the top. A tax credit is helpful, but it doesn’t turn a donation into a way to finish with more money than if you had kept the investment.

For Canadians holding eligible publicly traded shares in a taxable account, donating the securities directly to a qualified donee can generally eliminate capital-gains inclusion on the donated shares. The charity may also issue a receipt based on the eligible gift amount, subject to the applicable rules.

Selling first and donating the cash usually doesn’t produce the same capital-gains result. The sequence is part of the strategy. Once the sale has happened, wishing it had been an in-kind transfer isn’t a particularly effective tax election.

gift is bigger than the other

Source: Getty Images

Realizing unrealized gains

Suppose an investment with a $10,000 adjusted cost base is now worth $13,200, a 32% gain. Those figures are a hypothetical example, not a claim about any stock’s return this year. But in this case, the unrealized gain is $3,200.

An eligible direct donation of the holding can generally avoid capital-gains inclusion on that gain while generating a receipt based on the qualifying gift’s value. The charity receives the shares. You no longer own the $13,200 investment, so the tax saving needs to be judged as a lower cost of giving, not an investing profit.

The donation credit depends on your province, taxable income, other gifts, and the applicable federal rules. It is a non-refundable credit, not a cheque reimbursing the full donation. Confirm the treatment with a qualified tax professional before transferring a meaningful position.

DOL

Dollarama (TSX: DOL) is one Canadian company investors might already own in a taxable account. Its discount retail model has attracted long-term shareholders, although the presence of a gain in your own account depends on when and at what price you bought.

In its fiscal 2027 second quarter, Dollarama reported net earnings of $349.3 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29. The shares closed recently at $205.45. Those are business and price reference points, not evidence that your holding has gained exactly 32%.

The price equals roughly 39.8 times the latest quarterly EPS annualized. That simple annualized-quarter measure isn’t a trailing multiple. It illustrates that the market expects substantial ongoing performance. Expansion and execution risks still apply to a company customers visit for inexpensive merchandise.

For investors reviewing Canadian stock holdings, an appreciated position may also have become too large within the portfolio. Donating some shares can reduce that concentration while funding a genuine charitable goal. It doesn’t mean buying an expensive stock solely to manufacture a future donation strategy.

Don’t leave it too late

The charity and brokerage need time to complete an in-kind transfer. Confirm that the organization accepts the securities, obtain the correct instructions, and allow for processing delays before December 31. The gift’s receipt value depends on the applicable valuation rules and the timing of the completed donation.

This strategy is aimed at eligible appreciated investments in a taxable account. Donating through a withdrawal from a registered account raises different issues. A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) already shelters qualifying investment gains from Canadian tax, so the taxable-account capital-gains advantage isn’t replicated there.

A partial gift can be enough. Someone with a concentrated holding doesn’t have to donate the entire position to use the eligible in-kind treatment. The transferred shares need their own accurate cost records and receipt information, while the remaining investment stays exposed to the market. Choosing a gift that fits the household’s actual charitable budget is more important than maximizing the size of a tax receipt.

Bottom line

I’d arrange the giving decision first and then choose which eligible holding makes the most sense to transfer. Acting before the year-end rush leaves time to verify the paperwork and the tax treatment. The charity gets a useful gift, and you avoid paying unnecessary tax on the way to making it.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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