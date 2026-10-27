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Took Money Out of Your TFSA This Year? Your Withdrawal Room Returns January 1

A quick TFSA refill can create an avoidable tax bill, but a little planning keeps your money working.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Withdrawals create replacement room the following calendar year.
  • Other unused room can still permit contributions this year.
  • RBC suits long-term investing better than money needed within months.

You take money out of your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for a repair, a holiday, or a bill that couldn’t wait. A few months later, the budget has recovered and you’re ready to put it back. That sounds like good financial housekeeping, but the TFSA calendar can still turn it into an expensive mistake.

Money withdrawn during 2026 is generally added back to your contribution room on January 1, 2027. Yet taking it out doesn’t immediately open the same space again. Your account balance and contribution room are two different numbers.

Selling a stock inside the account is different from taking the proceeds out. If you sell shares and leave the cash in your TFSA, you haven’t made a withdrawal. You can use that cash to buy another eligible investment without needing fresh contribution room. The calendar rule applies when money actually leaves the account.

There is one helpful exception. If you already have other unused room, you can contribute up to that amount now. The restriction concerns the room created by the withdrawal. It doesn’t freeze every contribution until New Year’s Day.

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

Keep it straight

Suppose you’ve used all your available room and withdraw $10,000. Replacing it in October would generally create a $10,000 excess contribution. The usual tax is 1% of the highest excess amount in each month, which means $100 a month while that full excess remains.

If you have $4,000 of separate unused room, you can contribute $4,000 this year. The rest needs to wait for sufficient room. Keeping your own record is useful because the Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) displayed figure may not yet include recent transactions.

The waiting period doesn’t have to become a lost opportunity. Cash earmarked for a January contribution can earn interest outside the TFSA in the meantime. That interest is normally taxable, but a short stretch of tax on interest is preferable to a monthly charge on an overcontribution.

Your contribution’s job

Once January arrives, the investment decision should depend on when you’ll need the money again. Cash for another near-term expense belongs somewhere steady. Money you can leave invested for years has much more room to benefit from business growth and dividends.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) is one option for that longer-term portion. You own a share of a bank earning from lending, wealth management, and financial services. That gives your savings several ways to grow, instead of relying entirely on the next interest payment.

RBC’s fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings reached $4.28 a share, up 11% from a year earlier. Adjusted figures remove certain items, but the growth still points to a business producing more profit for each share. Strong wealth and banking operations give that profit more than one source.

Buy for years

The quarterly dividend of $1.76 equals $7.04 annually. Against the recent share price of $284.26, the starting yield is about 2.5%. A $7,000 budget buys 24 whole shares for $6,822.24 and would generate $168.96 annually at an unchanged payment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RY$284.2624$7.04$168.96Quarterly$6,822.24

The dividend uses about 41% of the latest quarterly adjusted earnings. That leaves a useful amount of profit for the business and gives future increases room to develop. I like RBC as a long-term holding, although its modest yield means growth will have to provide much of the return.

A recession could bring more unpaid loans and weaker financial-market activity. That makes the shares unsuitable for money you expect to withdraw again soon. Your TFSA protects eligible returns from Canadian tax, but doesn’t protect a stock from falling.

Bottom line

Keep the replacement money earning interest until your room allows the contribution. Then choose an investment that matches your timeline. For long-term savings, a well-run bank can put your money to work through dividends and business growth. Getting the calendar right lets you enjoy those benefits without handing part of them back through an avoidable tax bill.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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